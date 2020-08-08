Google Whistleblower: The Company is Guilty of Treason and Selling Data to China

Spiro Skouras interviews Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies who also worked with Google-owned YouTube.

Zach realized that Google was trying to overthrow the U.S. government and was selling data to China, and therefore delivered hundreds of pages of internal documents from Google to the Department of Justice.

Google tried to suppress him, and he feared for his life, so he created what is sometimes referred to as a “kill switch” letting Google and everyone else who are accomplices with them know that if anything happened to him and he died, that these hundreds of pages of incriminating documents would be dumped into the public domain.

Vorhies says: “Google is the biggest threat to America today.”

This is a MUST SEE video interview. It is still on YouTube for now, but if it disappears, we will make it available from another platform.

Read more here: YouTube / Google Whistleblower Reveals A Dangerous Agenda

Reference: Vaccineimpact.com