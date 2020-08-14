Uk Video Shows Father Beating Up Migrant Who Tried To Kidnap His 11 Year Old Daughter
Migrant CrisisSatanist Pedophiles

UK: Video Shows Father Beating Up Migrant Who Tried to Kidnap His 11-Year-Old Daughter

A video out of the UK shows a father beating up a migrant who he accuses of trying to snatch his 11-year-old daughter off the street.

The incident reportedly occurred in the northern English town of Widnes, Cheshire.

The clip shows the man filming the video driving into a parking lot as he encourages the father to attack the “nonce,” which is British slang for pedophile.

Uk Video Shows Father Beating Up Migrant Who Tried To Kidnap His 11 Year Old Daughter

The father then lands numerous blows to the migrant’s head as he falls to the ground.

That’s my daughter,” says the father to the migrant as the man filming the video continues to berate him, saying, “F*cking nonce off somewhere else.”

That’s what you get…f*cking chasing little girls round, you f*cking horrible immigrant c*nt,” he adds.

A young girl, possibly the migrant’s intended target, then approaches the man calling him a “dirty little knob” as she tries to slap him.

We don’t speak your language and we don’t touch little kids, you f*cking little smackhead,” the man filming the clip tells the migrant.

The police are then called, but according to several Twitter users with knowledge of the incident, they ended up arresting the father.

The UK has been plagued by Pakistani and Bangladeshi grooming gangs who specifically target white girls for abduction and sex trafficking.

A 2015 investigation found that one local council deliberately ignored the abuse of 1400 girls in Rotherham over many years due to fears over “political correctness.”

The UK has a huge problem with pedophile migrants, and the police turns a blind eye or outright PROTECTS these predators:

  1. The UK Government Turned A Blind Eye To Pakistani Grooming Gangs For Over 40 Years
  2. British Police Didn’t Stop Muslim Gang Of Pedophiles Due To Fears Over “Community Tensions”
  3. Muslim Child Rapists Awarded £500,000 In Legal Aid – Victims Get Nothing
  4. Another Pedophilia Ring Brought To Light In UK: Responsible For 1,400 Victims, Protected For 16 Years
  5. Muslim Cop Hired To Promote Diversity Ends Up Being Part Of Grooming Gang That Sex Trafficked Children
  6. UK: Muslim Migrant Who Raped Student In Cemetery: ‘Yes, I Did That. Why Not?’
  7. UK: 12-Year-Old Girl “Passed Around Like A Piece Of Meat” By Muslim Pedo Gang And Sold For Sex

Reference: Summit.news

Family Sues as Cop Caught on Body Cam Sexually Assaulting Their Dead Daughter Previous post

Related Articles

Mariah Carey’s Sister Reveals They Were Sexually Abused At Satanic Rituals In Their Childhood
NewsSatanist Pedophiles

Mariah Carey’s Sister Reveals They Were Raped in Satanic Rituals When They Were Kids

2 Fort Hood Soldiers Caught Up In Child Trafficking Sting
Child TraffickingNewsSatanist Pedophiles

2 Fort Hood Soldiers Caught Up in Child Trafficking Sting

Pedophiles Control America – No Child Is Safe From Medical Kidnapping
Child TraffickingMedical KidnappingSatanist Pedophiles

Pedophiles Control America – No Child is Safe from Medical Kidnapping

Alan Dershowitz On Sexual Consent 'reasonable People Can Disagree Over Whether It Should Be As Low As 14'
Jeffrey EpsteinSatanist Pedophiles

Alan Dershowitz On Sexual Consent: ‘Reasonable People Can Disagree Over Whether It Should Be As Low As 14’