Now the fascists running the UK government want to seize your children on ‘health grounds’.

How long are you going to take this people?

Every time you acquiesce something more extreme will follow … GET OFF YOUR KNEES!

Also read:

1. WHO Suggests Kidnapping Your Children To Fight Coronavirus

2. Coronavirus ‘Second Wave’ – They’re Coming For Your Kids

3. Pedophiles Control America – No Child Is Safe From Medical Kidnapping

Sources: DavidIcke.com; YouTube.com