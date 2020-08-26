Facebook Implements New Tool to Stop Popular Content from Going Viral

To prevent another America’s Frontline Doctors-type video from ever going “viral” again, Facebook is reportedly piloting a new censorship tool called a “virality circuit breaker” that will nip “misinformative” content in the bud before it has the chance to spread.

Promoted by Casey Newton from The Verge, the pilot program builds upon suggestions made by the Center for American Progress (CAP), which put forth a “Fighting Coronavirus Misinformation and Disinformation” report highlighting ways that Facebook and other social media platforms can better censor content that they do not want people to access.

In the “Virality circuit breakers” section of this report, CAP urges platforms like Facebook and Twitter to “detect, label, (and) suspend algorithmic amplification,” as well as “prioritize rapid review and fact-checking of trending coronavirus content that displays reliable misinformation markers.”

These “misinformation markers,” the report further explains, “can be drawn from the existing body of coronavirus mis/disinformation.”

In other words, by spying on and surveilling coronavirus-related content that Big Tech determines to be “fake,” programmers can construct censorship code to sweep other related content off social media platforms to prevent it from spreading.

CAP is also suggesting new “scan-and-suggest” features for Big Tech to implement that would detect “misinformation” in draft postings that have yet to go “live.”

This would prevent content that Big Tech and the globalist overlords want to censor from ever even getting posted in the first place, let alone shared to the point that it goes viral.

“Social media platforms should embed quality information and relevant fact checks around posts on coronavirus topics,” the CAP report further adds.

“Providing in-post context by default can help equip users with the information they need to interpret the post content for themselves.”

Facebook to unveil “kill switch” for shutting down Trump if he loses election

Another tool that Facebook is planning to implement as part of its long-term censorship agenda is a “kill switch” in the event that President Donald Trump loses the election and protests the results.

Should Trump decide to not leave office, the narrative goes, then Facebook will have no choice but to intervene by shutting down his account.

Both the mainstream media and Big Tech are laying the groundwork for this narrative, which is planting in people’s minds the idea that an out-of-control Trump will raise a ruckus if he loses reelection.

Even Mark Zuckerberg himself has posited that we are now “in unprecedented territory with the president saying some of the things he’s saying that I find quite troubling.”

Facebook has not committed to actually following through with the plan, though it is throwing around the idea now to presumably see if it “sticks.”

The Silicon Valley giant already removed more than 110,000 pieces of content from its platform just between the months of March and July, so anything is possible.

Should all of these measures eventually be implemented, Facebook really will become the government’s “ministry of truth,” filtering every piece of information that passes through it to fit the politically correct narrative.

“This is why we absolutely need guaranteed platform access,” wrote one Breitbart News commenter. “Virality is a measure of ownership.”

“If we have significant ownership and guaranteed access, the viral spread of ‘memes’ – which can have direct impact on society via the spread of information, especially about elections – cannot be stopped, and users who are prolific at spreading information cannot be unpersoned, censored and stripped of their identities for being good at the game.”

This same commenter added that Facebook is trying to rig the game because “they’re terrible at it.”

The only solution is for Congress to intervene using antitrust laws, which would put an end to the madness.

