Ex Defense Official: ‘UFOs Are Clearly Under Intelligent Control’

Christopher Mellon was the former Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary for Intelligence from 1997 to 2002. From 2002-2004 he was the Minority Staff Director of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence under Sen. John Rockefeller IV.

He’s had a long career inside the government and the intelligence community, and is considered one of hundreds, if not thousands of ‘high ranking’ individuals that have, and are speaking up about the UFO phenomenon and have been for decades.

Mellon recently made appearances on both Fox News and CNN, and in the CNN interview, he states the following:

“We have information from multiple radar systems, inferred systems, multiple Naval personnel on the ground and in the air. And we’re tracking these objects performing maneuvers that clearly indicate they’re under intelligent control.

“They’re responding to our air-craft, they’re out-maneuvering them, and they’re doing things that are far beyond any capability we posses.”

Keep in mind we are talking about objects that have been observed instantaneously accelerating at thousands of miles per hours, and then re-appearing in another location.

In of the incidents mentioned below, the objects were also seen shape shifting, and it is arguable if one of them actually teleports.

In the Fox News interview, Mellon states:

“These are interactions between intelligently controlled vehicles that are highly sophisticated operating in and around U.S. military facilities, and hence the concern…

“There is a vital national security issue, which is that our sovereignty is being violated by vehicles of unknown origin.”

Mellon has published multiple articles in mainstream media outlets, and has given several video interviews after an organization that he’s now a part of, To The Stars Academy, gained access to videos of UFOs filmed by multiple Navy pilots.

These videos were recently confirmed as authentic by the Pentagon, and are one of thousands of examples of objects performing maneuvers that no known air-craft is capable of, objects being tracked on air/ground radar while simultaneously visually confirmed by trained military observers.

Source: Collective-evolution.com (excerpt)