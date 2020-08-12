Dr. Andrew Wakefield Warns About Coronavirus Vaccines and Outrageous Legal Immunity for Vaccine Makers

Dr. Andrew Wakefield, creator of the bombshell new film “1986: The Act,” unloads on the deep corruption of the criminal vaccine industry in a new Brighteon Conversations interview (below).

As he explains in the interview, the 1986 decision by the U.S. Congress to grant total legal immunity to vaccine manufacturers has resulted in decades of malicious fraud, faulty product manufacturing and millions of children being harmed by unsafe vaccines.

And today, as we’re facing the imminent release of fast-tracked coronavirus vaccines — which are being rushed through the approval process with complete abandonment of any principles of safety or efficacy — the aggressive media push for mandatory immunizations of billions of human beings raises the specter of seeing millions of people harmed or killed by coronavirus vaccines.

Yet the corrupt, anti-science, anti-human vaccine industry marches forward, destroying lives of children and adults alike, with total control over the science journals, the corporate-run media and an entire nation of brainwashed doctors who still, to this day, have no clue what ingredients are actually used in vaccines.

Watch and share this important interview with Dr. Andrew Wakefield:

By Mike Adams