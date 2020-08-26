Doctor Expresses Concern Over Transhumanism and New mRNA and DNA Vaccine Technology

Editor’s Note to Fact-Checkers: We are presenting this information for our audience in the interest of informed medical consent.

The doctor mentioned here is a credible, reputable professional who expresses factual and well-documented information in support of her concern over this issue. With her video are numerous references.

The science on mRNA and DNA vaccines is most definitely not settled, not even by Moderna, the leading developer in the race for a Covid vaccine, who has directly stated that there is a real possibility that this new class of vaccines may permanently alter human DNA. They just don’t yet know.

Additionally, it is a well-documented fact that mRNA and DNA vaccines have never been approved for human use, and that leading experts, including Bill Gates, have publicly stated that a Covid-19 vaccine will likely use this technology.

Please see this report: Moderna Vaccine White Paper – “DNA Vaccines Have a Risk of Permanently Changing a Person’s DNA”. The following is a direct quote from a 2017 Moderna Biotechnology white paper:

“DNA vaccine work began thirty years ago, but as yet there are no licensed DNA vaccines and most remain in Phase 1 testing.

“The key challenge associated with DNA vaccines is that they must penetrate the cell nucleus (crossing two membranes; the cytoplasm and the nucleus). The DNA must then be transcribed in the nucleus into mRNA before moving to the cytoplasm to stimulate antigen production.

“This core complex pathway often requires both larger doses and special, often painful delivery devices using electric shocks or gold microspheres into person’s skin to deliver the DNA vaccine. Once inside the nucleus, DNA vaccines have a risk of permanently changing a person’s DNA.” ~ Moderna Biotech White Paper

Please consider that discussing this issue, and quoting concerned doctors and scientists, is not misinformation, it is factual reporting on the current and very important debate about vaccines amid this pandemic.

We present this information here as a public service, and we trust the ability of our readers to make their own conclusions about how this may impact theirs or their family’s health.

Censoring this or restricting us for publishing this would be a disservice to human health and an affront to free speech and informed medical consent, and could potentially lead to more lawsuits against Facebook and it’s fact-checking contractors.

The transhumanist movement believes that human beings, as we exist in our current form, do not represent the complete evolution of our species, which, over time, should evolve to include a merger with technology.

Doing so will supposedly give us longevity and ability far beyond what is possible today.

Highly controversial, transhumanism is moving forward without much of a debate, without consensus, and without regulation, and the singularity is rapidly approaching, whether you like it or not.

There are concerned scientists and doctors whose understanding of the human body and medical developments leads them to believe that the risks of such a future are worth discussing now.

Dr. Carrie Madej is one such physician, and in a recent video, she shares her perspective on what it means to go from Human 1.0 to Human 2.0, describes transhumanism, and voices her concern over the risks of mRNA and DNA vaccines.

A short bio on Dr. Madej:

“Dr. Carrie Madej, DO is a Internal Medicine Specialist in McDonough, GA and has over 19 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2001. She is affiliated with medical facilities Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.” [Source]

On the journey towards transhumanism is the possibility of genetically modifying human beings through vaccines, which goes above and beyond any implantable or wearable technology in this pursuit.

If these vaccines indeed lead to any genetic modification, the altered genetic code of the host would be passed on to subsequent generations, which is highly controversial

Bill Gates has recently pointed out that new vaccines being developed for Covid-19 will likely use mRNA and DNA technology, which again, has never been approved for human use.

In regards to potential side effects of these vaccines, even Modern, the leading developer for a Covid vaccine, has directly expressed their concern in a white paper on the subject.

In Dr. Madej’s presentation she thoughtfully and clearly explains the reasons for her concern.

“I investigated the proposed Covid-19 vaccine, and this is my alarm call to the world. I looked at the pros and cons, and it frightens me, and I want you to know about this, you need to be very well informed because this new vaccine is not like your normal flu vaccine.

“This is something very different. This is something brand new. This is something completely experimental on the human race. And it’s not just about being a different vaccine, there are technologies that are being introduced with this vaccine that can change we live, who we are, and what we are, very quickly.” ~ Dr. Carrie Madej

She goes on to explain how these vaccinations can be administered without the traditional use of an injection, instead possibly being deployed with stickers, similar to band-aids, and how this connects to associated patents and other emerging technology.

Watch the following video if you’re interested in better understanding this complex issue, and please decide for yourself:

By Dylan Charles, Waking Times