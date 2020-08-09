Death is Not the End of Our Life Force Energy

Most people will experience some form of grief in their life, due to loss. It is helpful to remember that grieving is a process, not a permanent condition.

Grief is the energetic and emotional withdrawal that occurs when the vibration and resonance of a person, who is no longer here, is removed from the Third Dimensional reality of another person.

When the person departs, those who are close to them experience major energetic shifts, as a result of the permanent separation.

This process is a universal one, although in other cultures grief is sometimes approached differently. In some societies, after a person dies there is dancing, storytelling, and music.

The night of partying is designed to drive away grief and, for that night at least, it works.

However, for the most part, people tend to hold onto feelings, many times in an attempt to hold on to the person.

Once the process of dying begins, the energy of the person begins to transform.

As Life Force Energy is transferred to its next destination, they become less alive in the Third Dimension.

Some people leave suddenly and others take longer, but it is all by design. There are certain times when it is auspicious for a person to be born, and the same goes for dying.

The person’s subconscious and their Higher Self will create whatever circumstances are necessary to achieve this departure.

How they leave can be likened to how some people enter the ocean to swim; some run and jump in, others wade in, gradually getting used to the water.

It is presumed that when a person dies that it is the physical condition that is responsible, but it is actually the reverse.

The Life Force Energy of the person leaves the body first and then the body, which cannot continue without it expires.

Long-Term illness is the result of the body reacting to the essence of the person, slowly leaving the physical form. Sudden death happens when the Life Force Energy leaves very quickly.

When one is ill and it is not time for them to go, Life Force Energy returns and the person recovers. If it is time to leave this incarnation, there is no physical recovery. Dying is similar to being born. Some births are easy and some very difficult.

While experiencing the grieving process, remember that the Universe is perfectly on time. This includes the moment a person is born and when they pass away. No one leaves before his or her time.

Therefore, death should not be looked upon as something unnatural or untimely. Yes, of course, the person will be missed, but their leaving is not a Cosmic mistake.

Agreements are made before a person incarnates and dying is part of that agreement. It does not help to make part of someone’s life a tragedy.

What truly matters is that the essence of any person does not die. Instead, incarnations are completed and the soul, Higher Self, spirit, or whatever you wish to call it, move on.

This is not just an exercise in semantics, nothing really does die, because everything is made up of energy, which cannot be destroyed; only transformed and transmuted into something else.

Loved ones remain, not just in memories, but also in reality—just not the Third Dimensional reality. Therefore, it is time to take another view of the processes of life. Someday dying might even be a very unusual occurrence.

In modern cultures, many people are physically removed from extended families and communities in which births and deaths are experienced firsthand.

Because of this, they are not accustomed to death as a part of the cycle of life.

Death is not a tragedy, but an occasion to celebrate the life of a person and revere the process of the transition. They will be missed, sometimes terribly, but on the other hand, they can be remembered.

In other dimensions, they are still together with those who loved them. The Love that is shared with those that have gone is real, and that Love endures eternally.

If a person’s death is truly the successful conclusion of a contract, which they agreed to before being born, then it can be viewed as a perfectly completed project.

From that standpoint, everyone’s life, no matter how long or short, was as it should be.

By Wendy Ann Zellea, Gaia.com

