Covid Hospitalizations Disappear, But Authoritarians Refuse To Give Up

As the “Sun Belt” wave of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations burns itself out – as is always the case with a virus – those authoritarian politicians still clinging to the ability to push their citizens around refuse to give up.

As in the Lord of the Rings, they cannot bear letting go of the ring of power.

But what will it take for them to finally relinquish their stranglehold on our lives?

Many hospitals are now suffering from a lack of patients and deaths among those under 50 years of age remain nearly non-existent. When is this over? What’s the end game?

