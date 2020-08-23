Covid ‘Cases’ Are Medically Meaningless (Yet They Are Used to Justify Lockdowns and Destroy the World)

Notice how the mainstream media has stopped talking about coronavirus “deaths” and shifted to coronavirus “cases?” That’s because the term “cases” is a misnomer.

Any person who tests positive for the coronavirus is now considered a “case.” So as more testing is being conducted, more “cases” are emerging. But I’ve got news for the corrupt medical establishment: Testing positive for a virus does not create a “case” of illness.

As every doctor and virologist knows, a “case” is only established when a person has:

1) A symptomatic expression of illness

2) The presence of an identified pathogen that is known to cause such symptoms

Merely carrying a virus is not a “case.” If that were true, then the vast majority of Americans would right now be diagnosed with “cases” of influenza, and we would be in a media-declared influenza pandemic panic.

Merely carrying a virus without showing symptoms of sickness doesn’t make a “case”

The viral strains that people carry without symptoms don’t matter much, it turns out. Most carriers aren’t contagious, and most pathogens are harmless or latent unless the carrier suddenly experiences immune suppression (from something like the extreme stress of losing their job, for example, or being locked in their own homes).

Running around the country with covid-19 tests and finding more and more people who carry the virus without symptoms is not legitimate medicine.

It’s a scam. Or a “scamdemic” to be more precise.

It does nothing for public health and is primarily used by the corrupt Big Pharma industrial complex to scam billions of dollars out of taxpayers by pretending everybody needs to be injected with high-profit vaccines.

There was a time, in mid-April, when the weaponized coronavirus was killing 1 in 10 people it infected, but as the virus lost many of its “gain of function” properties, it became far less lethal. This is called “host adaptation” and it’s a well-known phenomenon in virology.

Now, the coronavirus is probably at least two orders of magnitude less fatal, which means most people who carry it won’t be harmed by it.

The vast majority won’t even be symptomatic.

The coronavirus circulating in the wild is rapidly approaching flu-like levels of coexistence with human hosts. And that means testing asymptomatic people for the presence of the virus achieves nothing other than spreading irrational panic about a disease that’s no longer much of a threat to the masses.

(But don’t put it past evil globalists to release a whole new strain that’s weaponized in a whole new way, as that seems to be their model for global domination and anti-human genocide.)

There was a time, early in the pandemic, when testing everyone made sense. It was necessary to identify “asymptomatic carriers” who were able to pass the pathogen to others.

We saw so-called “super spreaders” in early 2020, including people in South Korea who infected hundreds of others without even knowing it.

But as the lethality of the virus has now plummeted, the justification for testing asymptomatic people for the mere presence of the virus has evaporated.

It’s no longer medically justifiable to conduct such tests unless a person is showing obvious symptoms of sickness.

The CDC always chooses whatever course of action makes the most money for vaccine companies

I find it interesting that when asymptomatic testing was necessary, the CDC opposed it, arguing that only symptomatic people should be tested. This led to an explosion in the number of people infected in February, March and April.

But now that asymptomatic testing is no longer necessary, the CDC wants everyone tested, in order to perpetuate the scamdemic “case” numbers and generate more demand for high-profit vaccines.

In other words, the CDC can always be counted on to take whatever action promotes the spread of the pandemic and therefore promotes the financial interests of vaccine makers.

The simple truth in all this is that the CDC and Big Pharma are criminal cartels that exploit this engineered “plandemic” to enslave humanity and extract insane profits from taxpayers.

That’s what this has always been about from the very start. That’s why you also need to see the bombshell new documentary film, “Plandemic II: inDOCTORnation.”

Consider this film to be a “must-see” documentary that will absolutely blow your mind and forever change your understanding of the total corruption of the “science” establishment and the for-profit medical system.

In essence, a group of evil people built this virus and released it onto the world so they could crush humanity and earn billions in profits. Even more shockingly, this isn’t the first time they’ve tried this.

