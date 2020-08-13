Canada’s Chief Medical Officer of Health: Mass Testing Doesn’t ‘Actually Achieve Anything’

Canada’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe has warned against mandatory mass coronavirus testing stating that it takes resources away from more essential fields and does not “actually achieve anything.”

She also stated that in areas with low incidences of COVID infection, the rate for false positive test results is “almost half.”

Dr. Barbara Yaffe stated that testing is only supposed to be kept for doubtful situations, individuals with indication of symptoms and their connections.

As Ontario prepares to open schools for children in September, she said mandatory COVID-19 testing for teachers “will just complicate the picture”.

You know, I think a lot of people think that testing is going to really solve the whole problem, and it isn’t. It’s one component of a response. If you test somebody today, uh, you only know if they’re infected today.

And in fact if you’re testing in a population that doesn’t have very much COVID, you’ll get false positives almost half the time.

That is the person actually doesn’t have COVID, they have something else, they may have nothing. Uh, so it will just complicate the picture.”

Ontario Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe says mandatory COVID-19 testing for teachers "will just complicate the picture." Read more: https://t.co/cTl1NMZYqQ pic.twitter.com/DeLVmsyZ4N — CTV News (@CTVNews) July 30, 2020

“On the other hand, if we have evidence of a case, even a suspect case in a school, all the contacts of that case be it a child or teacher would be tested. Regardless of whether they’re symptomatic or not.

“That is something we’ve learned with COVID, it’s very important to do that. That is when we might be identifying people who are asymptomatic and infected that need to um, stay home and uh, wait ’til they’re cleared by Public Health.

“Doing testing on all the teachers would be a huge amount of resources taken away from the need for quick, um, access to testing when somebody may be symptomatic.”

“We also need to do screening for symptoms. And everybody needs to be educated about the symptoms to look for and not go to work if you’re sick, go, not go to school if you’re sick.

“Those are the things that are important along with hand washing, distancing, masking, all the things we’re talking about. Testing will not actually achieve anything other than take resources away from other places they need to be.”

Unavailability and access to testing kits and facilities combined with massive tests following faulty protocols and amplified by the hysterical media is wreaking havoc on the medical infrastructure of nations into lockdown due to Coronavirus resulting into more panic and chaos. In an earlier report, GreatGameIndia has exposed this massive Coronavirus Testing Protocol fraud.

As false results soar the World Health Organisation (WHO) has come under global criticism. However, a deeper look at the cases by GreatGameIndia showed a massive Coronavirus Testing Protocol fraud – a fraud because the WHO already did it before and admitted it.

The WHO’s testing protocol was also questioned by Finland’s national health authority. WHO had called on countries to test as many patients as possible for coronavirus. In a startling disclosure, Finland’s head of health security, Mika Salminen dismissed WHO advisory saying the WHO doesn’t understand pandemics and that their Coronavirus testing protocol is illogical and doesn’t work.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com