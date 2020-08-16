Bronfman Family (‘Elite’ Billionaires) Implicated in the NXIVM Hollywood ‘Sex Cult’

When Hollywood actress Allison Mack became one of multiple actresses to be implicated in the “NXIVM” sex cult case, it really opened more people’s eyes to the reality of sex trafficking in ‘high’ places. NXIVM was a well known company that supposedly offered executive success programs but hid behind this description and mainly operated as a sex cult.

Mack is still awaiting her sentencing, she and multiple other actresses have been accused of working for the cult in a management capacity. Mack’s job was to lure women into the program under the false pretence of female empowerment.

The leader, Keith Raniere, is currently in prison and awaiting sentencing for sex-trafficking. He was also accused of raping girls as young as 12 – 15 years old, imprisoning a woman for 18 months, child pornography, and more.

Women and possibly even children lured into the program were then convinced to sign up for a more “advanced program” called Dominus Obsequious Sororium, which required them to basically turn their lives over to the leader, Raniere.

Dominus Obsequious Sororium is a quasi-Latin phrase that roughly translates to “Master Over The Slave Women.” In this case, sex slaves.

What’s even more concerning is the fact that Keith Raniere, his company, and those associated with the company ran a number of child-care facilities all over the world, under the name of “Rainbow Cultural Garden.” RCG lives on in France through a company called Athal Education Group, which Sara Bronfman-Igtet and her husband, Basit Igtet, founded and financed, the French news outlet Le Dauphine reported in December 2018.

Bronfman-Igtet is an heir to the Seagram liquor fortune. The picture you see above is her father, Edgar Bronfman receiving a medal from close friend, Bill Clinton. Her sister, Clare Bronfman, pleaded guilty in April to charges related to her role in NXIVM. Trusts and bank accounts the Bronfman sisters controlled bankrolled Raniere to the tune of $150 million from 2004 through 2010, Vanity Fair reported.

An Albany home tied to the Rainbow Cultural Garden was raided by the feds, while British authorities were investigating a Rainbow-affiliated school in London. (source) It’s hard to find decent information regarding updates.

According to Buzzfeed, “Igtet was deeply involved in NXIVM, the celebrity “sex cult” whose leadership is now under federal indictment, two sources said. Igtet proselytized for the group, BuzzFeed News has learned, while his wife, the heir Sara Bronfman, reportedly kept the cult afloat with tens of millions of dollars.”

Clare is currently awaiting her sentencing,

“Clare Bronfman, an heiress to the Seagram liquor fortune, was among the most high-profile members of a cultlike organization in which some women were branded and compelled to have sex with the leader. Her wealth helped finance the group, known as Nxivm. But on Friday afternoon, Ms. Bronfman, 40, pleaded guilty in Federal District Court in Brooklyn to charges arising from an indictment filed last year against her and several other followers of the group’s leader, Keith Raniere.” (source)

The company, like in Epstein’s case, was also possibly used as a sexual blackmail operation. The Bronfman family is also associated closely with Leslie Wexner, allegedly the source of much of Epstein’s mysterious wealth, and other mob-linked “philanthropists.” You can read more about those associations here.

If you want to learn more about the Bronfman family, this article is a great place to start and really outlines the power that these kinds of families hold, and the corruption they’ve been a part of.

There are many strange facts about this cult, for example, eight months after the state Health Department refused to act on a complaint from a former cult member who alleged that Dr Brandon Porter, 44, forced her to watch disturbing rape and dismemberment videos for a “fright study” he was conducting, the New York Post reports, Jennifer Kobelt, actress and the former member of the notorious cult said in her August 2017 complaint that Porter may have performed his “fright study” on as many as 100 people.

Similar to the Jeffrey Epstein case, the NXIVM case has connections to some very well known people, beyond the Bronfman family and people in Hollywood.

As the Rolling Stone Reports:

“A former member of NXIVM testified on Monday that members of the alleged cult tried to buy power and influence by currying favor with politicians and making illegal campaign contributions to the Clintons.” (source)

“There are strange political connections as well. Mark Vicente, a documentary filmmaker and former high-ranking member of the group, testified at the trial of NXIVM head Keith Raniere that Clare Bronfman, the billionaire Seagram’s heiress and alleged benefactor of the organization, approached him and a few other members of the group to help her make a contribution to a Clinton campaign.” (source)

