New World Order Epidemiologist and Climatologist Bill Gates Says ‘Coronavirus Misery’ Will ‘Happen Regularly’ Until Climate Change Fixed

Bill Gates estimated that the death toll from climate change would match that of the pandemic by 2060, and exceed it five-fold by 2100.

The economic impact of climate change over the next two decades, he added, could be “as bad as having a COVID-sized pandemic every ten years.”

What a burden it must be to be Bill Gates, a virtual expert on anything and everything, on a mission to remake the world in his own image.

He has cast himself as the savior of the world as a viral pandemic is raging, but the sad truth is that Bill Gates is not even able to prevent viruses on his own Windows operating system. But please, pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.

“The prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests bear rule by their means; and my people love to have it so: and what will ye do in the end thereof?” Jeremiah 5:31 (KJB)

Remember back in 2005 when Al Gore and his ‘Inconvenient Truth’ slideshow was all the rage? Remember how his ‘predictions’ and ‘calculations’ showed that the seas were rising so fast that New York would be underwater by 2015? Yeah, he really said that.

Well, not only did none of that actually take place, the very same Liberal billionaires who tried to make us believe that nonsense now all live in seaside mega-mansions.

Why would you buy a multi-million dollar home at the ocean when the sea levels are rising?

The inconvenient truth here is simply this: liars like Al Gore, Bill Gates and all the others are only after two things, money and power.

After they grab the cash, the only other thing they desire is power and control over everybody else. Al Gore, having gotten his loot, has faded from view, but Gates is still hungry for more.

Bill Gates is a 21st century robber baron, but unlike his predecessors the Rockefellers, the Morgans and others, he is in the unique position of controlling the entire world through technology. Something that they could not do.

Bill Gates, if you are reading this, you are Goliath, there is no doubt about that.

You have more money, power and influence than someone like me could ever imagine having. But the 5 smooth stones in my pocket say that you can, and will be beat on the field of battle.

All your money can’t stop me from exposing you, your lies, your deadly vaccines and your Mark of the Beast digital ID system. You are a Philistine, Bill Gates, and I am a soldier in the army of the Living God of Israel. Game on.

Bill Gates claims coronavirus pandemic’s ‘misery’ will ‘happen regularly’ if climate change is not stopped

FROM GATES NOTES: A global crisis has shocked the world. It is causing a tragic number of deaths, making people afraid to leave home, and leading to economic hardship not seen in many generations. Its effects are rippling across the world.

Obviously, I am talking about COVID-19. But in just a few decades, the same description will fit another global crisis: climate change. As awful as this pandemic is, climate change could be worse.

I realize that it’s hard to think about a problem like climate change right now. When disaster strikes, it is human nature to worry only about meeting our most immediate needs, especially when the disaster is as bad as COVID-19.

But the fact that dramatically higher temperatures seem far off in the future does not make them any less of a problem — and the only way to avoid the worst possible climate outcomes is to accelerate our efforts now.

Even as the world works to stop the novel coronavirus and begin recovering from it, we also need to act now to avoid a climate disaster by building and deploying innovations that will let us eliminate our greenhouse gas emissions.

You may have seen projections that, because economic activity has slowed down so much, the world will emit fewer greenhouse gases this year than last year.

Although these projections are certainly true, their importance for the fight against climate change has been overstated.

Analysts disagree about how much emissions will go down this year, but the International Energy Agency puts the reduction around 8 percent. In real terms, that means we will release the equivalent of around 47 billion tons of carbon, instead of 51 billion.

That’s a meaningful reduction, and we would be in great shape if we could continue that rate of decrease every year. Unfortunately, we can’t.

Consider what it’s taking to achieve this 8 percent reduction. More than 600,000 people have died, and tens of millions are out of work. This April, car traffic was half what it was in April 2019.

For months, air traffic virtually came to a halt. Health advocates said for years that a pandemic was virtually inevitable. The world did not do enough to prepare, and now we are trying to make up for lost time.

This is a cautionary tale for climate change, and it points us toward a better approach.

If we start now, tap into the power of science and innovation, and ensure that solutions work for the poorest, we can avoid making the same mistake with climate change.

Sources: Nowtheendbegins.com; GatesNotes.com