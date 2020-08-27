Bill Gates Donated $250 Million to Mainstream Media in the First 6 Months of 2020 Alone

Up to June of 2020, Bill Gates has ploughed no less than $250 million in foundation grants into mainstream journalism.

Have you ever watched dumbfounded Bill Gates being interviewed on some program, and the person asking him questions will often refer to Gates as either a “virology expert’, ‘health expert’, or ‘epidemiologist’?

Bill Gates is none of those things, and never will be, he has had no training at any medical or scientific school of any kind. So why does the media fawningly refer to him in that way? I will give you three tries to answer and the first two don’t count.

“For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness.” 1 Timothy 6:10,11 (KJB)

An explosive new report from Columbia Journalism Review lifts up the rock that people like Bill Gates live under, and exposes how he spends hundreds of millions of dollars in grants from his Gates Foundation in order to receive favorable accolades and medical and scientific titles he in no way deserves.

Bill Gates is not giving anything away, not at all. Like the evil villain Old Man Potter from ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’, Bill Gates is buying, not selling.

Every one of his dollars is attached to a string whose end resides in Hell.

How Bill Gates Buys Mainstream Outlets, Journalists and ‘Fact-Checkers’ to push New World Order agenda

FROM 21st Century Wire: Over the last decade, a small group of billionaire philanthropists have quietly moved into to seize control of key nodes of media, government policy, and education.

They claim that they are merely trying to ‘fill in the funding gaps at struggling news organizations’ – especially in the wake of the coronavirus ‘pandemic.’ By far, the biggest player in this network is the Gates Foundation.

In short, Gates has long used his foundation’s charitable veneer to steer and shape the public discourse on global health. In the case of COVID and vaccines, it is believed that Gates is using his billions to parlay both access and favorable news coverage.

A recent investigation conducted by the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) reveals a number of disturbing findings which point to a multibillion dollar network of information control and narrative management – with Bill Gates squarely at the center.

“Gates’s generosity appears to have helped foster an increasingly friendly media environment for the world’s most visible charity.”

Up to June of 2020, Bill Gates has ploughed no less than $250 million in foundation grants into mainstream journalism.

Takers include BBC, NBC, Al Jazeera, ProPublica, National Journal, The Guardian, Univision, Medium, Financial Times, The Atlantic, Gannett News, and Le Monde – to name only a few. Many other mainstream outlets are pocketing money for ‘contracts’ they have with the Gates Foundation, including Vox.

These mainstream outlets claim there are no strings attached to this ‘free money’ from Gates, but upon closer examination, this relationship appears to be fraught with influence peddling and obvious conflicts of interest.

When one considers how intimately involved the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is with multiple global stakeholders in the much-hyped impending roll-out COVID vaccines – namely, through GAVI, and partnering with transnational pharmaceutical giants like AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck, J&J, Eli Lilly, Novartis, and others.

This is in addition to Gates funding of key ‘global health’ policy players like the Wellcome Trust, and the World Health Organization, as well as various government agencies – the likelihood of conflicts of interest is enormous.

Not least of all is the fact that many of these same pharmaceutical firms are also the top advertising buyers on all of the major mainstream media outlets globally.

It’s also been revealed how Gates is funding the supposed ‘fact checkers’ currently being used by Facebook and other social media firms – which are aggressively censoring any information on their platforms which is critical of Gates and pharmaceutical firms, particularly in relation to COVID and vaccines.

In this way, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is effectively operating at the head off an international cartel.

Incredibly, Gates even funded a 2016 report from the American Press Institute which was then used to develop reporting guidelines which supposedly tells newsrooms how maintain ‘editorial independence from philanthropic funders.’

Indeed, Gates has certainly covered all his bases. The following investigative findings by one of America’s leading journalism review bodies should give cause for concern to news consumers all over the world. (Read More)

This Is How Bill Gates Buys Influence And Controls Social Media

Via Nowtheendbegins.com