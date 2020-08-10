A Health Worker Shows A Bottle Of Ivermectin Read Newsmax Australian Professor Ivermectin 'amazingly Successful' In Killing Coronavirus | Newsmax.com
CoronavirusHealthcareNews

Australian Professor: Ivermectin ‘Amazingly Successful’ in Killing Coronavirus

An Australian drug known as Ivermectin, which is already in use throughout the world to treat parasitic conditions, is showing great results in killing coronavirus in studies involving patients, according to Sky News.

“Because I’m involved in developing these in the U.S. where all the patients are, there are a number of studies that are amazingly successful. We’re talking close to 100%.

“In fact, we haven’t seen a result yet under 100%. It looks like corona is very simple to kill,” Professor Thomas Borody, medical director of Australia’s Center for Digestive Disease.

“It’s available as a prescription medication. You wouldn’t use it alone … but you add two other things to it such as doxycycline and zinc.”

A Health Worker Shows A Bottle Of Ivermectin

A Health Worker Shows A Bottle Of Ivermectin

Ivermectin is already approved by the FDA and is on the World Health Organization’s list of model list of essential medicines.

“We had a 14-hospital trial in Bangladesh. We got [cured] 100 out of 100. In China, they tried to reproduce it. They got 60 out of 60 cured …

“So I am behind the Ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc treatment because it has very few side effects and is a real killer of coronavirus,” Borody said.

Borody said the Ivermectin tablet could cost as little as $2, which is likely why drugmakers haven’t promoted the drug’s usage.

He also suggested that have a cure for the disease easily would do away with the need for people to be hospitalized, which would make doctors less money.

“There’s no huge pharmaceutical company behind it to spend millions of dollars and put people in places to treat,” Borody said.

Source: © 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

How Self-entitled Frauds at Imperial College (Funded by Bill Gates) Changed the World Previous post

Related Articles

Arrest Bill Gates Jail
Bill GatesCoronavirusFalse Flags

How Self-entitled Frauds at Imperial College (Funded by Bill Gates) Changed the World

Freedom Vs. Fear Stop Forcing People To Wear Masks
ControlCoronavirus

Freedom vs. Fear: Stop Forcing People to Wear Masks

Europe's Top Health Officials Say Masks Aren't Helpful In Beating Covid 19 Professor Henning Bundgaard, Tamara Van Ark, Anders Tegnell
CoronavirusNews

Europe’s Top Health Officials Say Masks Aren’t Helpful in Beating COVID-19

Trump 'i Have A Lot Of Rich Enemies. You Won't See Me For Awhile.'
Big PharmaNewsVaccines

Trump: ‘I Have a Lot of Rich Enemies. You Won’t See Me for Awhile.’