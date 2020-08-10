Australian Professor: Ivermectin ‘Amazingly Successful’ in Killing Coronavirus

An Australian drug known as Ivermectin, which is already in use throughout the world to treat parasitic conditions, is showing great results in killing coronavirus in studies involving patients, according to Sky News.

“Because I’m involved in developing these in the U.S. where all the patients are, there are a number of studies that are amazingly successful. We’re talking close to 100%.

“In fact, we haven’t seen a result yet under 100%. It looks like corona is very simple to kill,” Professor Thomas Borody, medical director of Australia’s Center for Digestive Disease.

“It’s available as a prescription medication. You wouldn’t use it alone … but you add two other things to it such as doxycycline and zinc.”

Ivermectin is already approved by the FDA and is on the World Health Organization’s list of model list of essential medicines.

“We had a 14-hospital trial in Bangladesh. We got [cured] 100 out of 100. In China, they tried to reproduce it. They got 60 out of 60 cured …

“So I am behind the Ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc treatment because it has very few side effects and is a real killer of coronavirus,” Borody said.

Borody said the Ivermectin tablet could cost as little as $2, which is likely why drugmakers haven’t promoted the drug’s usage.

He also suggested that have a cure for the disease easily would do away with the need for people to be hospitalized, which would make doctors less money.

“There’s no huge pharmaceutical company behind it to spend millions of dollars and put people in places to treat,” Borody said.

Source: © 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.