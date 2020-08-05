Alan Dershowitz On Sexual Consent: ‘Reasonable People Can Disagree Over Whether It Should Be As Low As 14’

In 1997, well known American lawyer and political commentator Alan Dershowitz published an article titled “Statutory Rape is an Outdated Concept.” (You can see a screenshot of it below.)

In it, he states that “reasonable people can disagree over whether it (the age of consent) should be as low as 14, 15 would be an appropriate compromise.”

He then goes on to suggest that “Perhaps there should be stair-casing below 15 with the penalty increasing inversely with the age of the victim.”

This means that if the age of consent was lowered to 14, and a 50 year old man slept with a 13 year old, the penalty wouldn’t be as severe as it would be if it were a 12 year old, and so on and so forth. He has since defended his position.

His argument is that if girls at this age can decide whether or not they can have an abortion, then they are certainly capable of consenting to sex with older people.

Another point he makes is that puberty is happening at younger ages these days, another reason he seems to justify his position.

For me, at that age a child is still a child, they are still developing both mentally and physically.

You could argue they are in-fact in a more vulnerable time in their life to be taken advantage of, which in my opinion is simply another form of rape, despite the fact that at the time it may appear to be “consensual.”

This is why many of these children grow up and are adversely affected by their experience, because when they are older they have a greater mental capacity to understand what really happened.

Someone like Jeffrey Epstein is an expert in manufacturing consent, perhaps that’s why there is reason to believe Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both high ranking intelligence officers, with the job of entrapping powerful politicians and people.

Keep in mind that Epstein and other powerful people have been accused of rape, without consent, despite the fact that again, manufacturing the consent of a child is still, in my-opinion, rape and leads to large amounts of trauma.

One only has to ask: is this the type of world we wish to live in? If not, then what do we do about this reality? Are we addressing the underlying reasons as to why this happens? Are we empowering it unknowingly?

Many people have brought Dershowitzs’ article back into the lime-light given the fact that he had defended Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who apparently killed himself.

The article has also been making its rounds after documents were recently unsealed a few days ago in which Bill Clinton, Dershowitz and others have been implicated.

The documents pertain to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently being held without bail. She was Epstein’s right hand person, and the documents allege that Maxwell sexually abused children and also directed victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre to be sexually abused by others like Dershowitz.

These accusations also corroborate with a number of other victims that have spoken out against both Maxwell, Epstein and others, claiming that many children were groomed to be sex slaves.

The documents were part of now-settled civil litigation against Maxwell. The NY Post explains:

“The emeritus Harvard Law professor was accused of having sex with then-minor “Jane Doe #3” — identified in court documents as Virginia Roberts Giuffre — and witnessing Jeffrey Epstein and others sexually abusing girls and young women.

“The allegations, lodged in a 2014 court filing, reemerged in more than 600 pages unsealed Thursday night in Giuffre’s 2015 defamation case against Maxwell.”

Did Dershowitz know what Epstein was doing? He claims he didn’t, but from the public point of view, and in my opinion, it’s quite clear that nearly ‘everyone’ in Hollywood and big politics knows what is going on, and knew what was going on, as stated even by John McCain’s wife.

Ex-Reddit CEO Ellen Pao Admits: ‘We Knew’ About Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Trafficking Underage Girls

This begs the question, how can so many people remain silent and not speak up about and against elite level pedophilia? Why didn’t she say anything? Are they involved? Why are so many people who ‘mingle’ in these circles so silent?

Dershowitz is of course responding to the recent allegations, saying that Giuffre is lying, and that there is no evidence at all he was ever involved in having sex with/raping a minor. What’s concerning is that Giuffre’s accusations corroborate with many other victims that have come forward making these claims over the years.

Family Of Judge Esther Salas Assassinated After Being Assigned Jeffrey Epstein Case

Child-Sex Trafficking Is A Much Deeper Issue

It’s strange sometimes when reading about this topic within the mainstream, or how it’s covered by mainstream media. The word “rape” doesn’t seem to be used, and instead there are more terms used like “underaged girls.”

We must remember that although young children have not been implicated in the Epstein case, teenagers are still developing both physically and mentally, and they are very susceptible and vulnerable to brainwashing and manipulation by people of power.

The Epstein case is a great example, and there are multiple accusers here who are all sharing the same story. But how much of what we are getting from the mainstream pertaining to the Epstein/Maxwell case actually highlights how widespread this issue really is?

There is evidence suggesting that little children, not just teenagers, are also being sexually abused, trafficking, and murdered, sometimes in a ritualistic fashion.