11 New Symptoms of the Collective Awakening

During the run up to 2012 the world was fascinated by the idea of the shift, that is, an awakening that first takes place within the individual, then radiates outward into our communities and societies at large, changing the world for the better.

At that time, attention was mainly focused around the personal dynamics involved in this, including the work of navigating the upheaval and turmoil that precedes inner peace and profound transformation.

Much of this shift was triggered by newfound awareness of the corruption and deception in our political and social institutions. The pain of realizing that the material world is built on lies left us with no place to go but inward.

We explored meditation and energy healing, radically altered our diets, opened our minds to different ways of thinking and relating to the world, embraced ancestral wisdom, and we fearlessly answered the call to purge, heal and connect.

The energy around this was very intense, but it inspired a tremendous sense of wonder and creativity.

But, as all things do, the flow in this new space began to ebb, and since around 2016 it has felt like a major regression happened, taking us back into the dense, murky energies of cognitive dissonance and willful ignorance.

So much so, that the last few years has had many of us wondering what the hell the point was in all of this. We began to doubt that our willingness to change had any real value in a world so hopelessly shipwrecked in the shallow end of the pool.

When 2020 began, nothing had substantively changed in the world around us, and for many of us, this muddled our sense of purpose and direction. Many of us fell back into old habits and old pursuits. Business and pleasure.

And then all of a sudden, boom! Here we are.

No denying it now, the train has left the station and everything is being exposed.

All of the darkness, depravity and evil that we’ve been collectively covering up and ignoring for generations is squealing and squirming in this flash of bright light.

The powers that be see what’s happening, they’ve revealed their hand, and they’re pulling out all the stops in order to maintain the illusion of control.

Indeed, we find ourselves in quite a vulnerable position, and since we’ve been quarantined from all of the distractions that’ve helped to blanket us from reality, we can no longer avoid the truth.

A new awakening is happening now, and this time it is global. We can no longer numb ourselves to this.

“We numb vulnerability — when we’re waiting for the call… This is the world we live in. We live in a vulnerable world. And one of the ways we deal with it is we numb vulnerability… And I think there’s evidence — and it’s not the only reason this evidence exists, but I think it’s a huge cause — We are the most in-debt … obese … addicted and medicated adult cohort in U.S. history.

“The problem is — and I learned this from the research — that you cannot selectively numb emotion. You can’t say, here’s the bad stuff. Here’s vulnerability, here’s grief, here’s shame, here’s fear, here’s disappointment. I don’t want to feel these. I’m going to have a couple of beers and a banana nut muffin.” ~ Brené Brown

As the awakening rolls forward, it’s taking everyone with it. How it ends is anyone’s guess, and since we’re all along for the ride, it may be insightful to connect some of what we’re feeling to the bigger picture of the change that is coming our way.

Perhaps you can relate to some of these new signs of the awakening?

You see a clear connection between the chaos in the world and the inner turmoil you’ve been diligently working to transform. You just don’t do fear anymore. It no longer has the pull on you it once did. You know yourself to be spirit. You understand that the universe is mental, and that your thoughts are the most precious tools of creation. For this, you readily notice when your mind is slipping from the present moment and when it tries to engage you in fear. You have the power and determination to bring it back into alignment with your purpose and mission. You’re learning how to powerfully use your voice to contribute to the awakening and to help those who cannot speak for themselves. You don’t play sides, and you don’t choose a team. You watch, observe, and disengage when you see people acting out on agendas that are not their own. You see the futility and danger in belief systems, and you don’t bow to authority. You stay firmly grounded in what is real and what can be verified by your own experience. You are your own master. You give people of all beliefs the freedom to expose their fear, anger and confusion however it may surface. You don’t judge, debate, or try to correct people who don’t see the world as you do. You care for yourself first so that you may have more power to care for others. You deliberately work to foster connection between yourself and others, above and beyond the superficiality so prevalent in public discourse. You fully trust in this process and accept the fate of the world as part of it. You recognize that your most powerful task is that of letting go.

Final Thoughts

The stakes are incredibly high right now and the future of human freedom is at stake. This is not hyperbole.

The Great Reset [which is the New World Order] is coming our way, and while the globalists, central banks and international agencies would like to hijack this and steer us toward a new form of technocratic worldwide Orwellian slavery, the human race has never before had such a true opportunity to free itself from their chains.

It’s game on people, time to play your part.

By Dylan Charles, Waking Times