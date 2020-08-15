10,000+ Caves Were Dug Into The Himalayas Over 2,000 Years Ago
Forbidden HistoryNews

10,000+ Caves Were Dug Into the Himalayas Over 2,000 Years Ago

One of the world’s greatest archaeological mysteries is hidden in the Himalayas. 10,000 man-made caves have been tunneled through the rock from above or dug into the cliffside. Who built these ancient structures and why?

Archaeologists from Nepal and the University of Cologne began exploring the caves situated 155ft. (47.24 meters) above ground in the mid-1990s. They found the remains of dozens of people who had lived 2000 or more years ago.

Several other groups of researchers have followed in their footsteps since. Those who’ve seen the remote Upper Mustang site tend to liken its appearance to a giant sandcastle.

10,000+ Caves Were Dug Into The Himalayas Over 2,000 Years Ago

Cory Richards, an adventure photographer who joined a team of explorers to unearth hidden relics of the ancient and remote caves, said, “Quite honestly when I got there it was even bigger and more grand than anything I ever could ever have imagined.”

The climb to reach and enter the caves is dangerous. Some people have suffered broken bones (or even backs!) from falls, fractures are also highly possible due to falling rocks.

10,000+ Caves Were Dug Into The Himalayas Over 2,000 Years Ago 2

Assessing all the potential risks associated with the climb into the caves makes you wonder how the original inhabitants made the perilous journey to build and then live in the caves.

As Richards said, “This was real exploration. It’s dangerous it’s loose rock it’s scary. Everything is loose, everything around you feels like it’s crumbling. You feel like when you’re climbing everything is going to collapse.”

Although many of the caves have been empty, some have shown their use for domestic purposes in the past: sleeping spaces, hearths, and grain storage bins have been found. A minority of the explored caves have been even more intriguing with their elaborate Buddhist murals and carefully calligraphed manuscripts.

10,000+ Caves Were Dug Into The Himalayas Over 2,000 Years Ago 3

Three main time periods have been identified at the caves: they were used as burial chambers from as far back as 1000 BC, they provided living quarters for safety from conflict in the 10th century, and they were transformed into meditation chambers, military lookouts, and storage units by the 1400s.

Richards tried to sum up his experience and the beauty of the caves: “Essentially at the end of the experience, what was illuminated to me the marriage of science and exploration and culture is the ultimate in how we bring the world to everyone.”

By April Holloway, Ancient-origins.net / Republished with permission. If you liked this article, make sure you subscribe to Ancient Origins for more similar articles.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Banker at Deutsche & Citi Found Swinging From a Rope Previous post

Related Articles

Thomas Bowers Epstein
ConspiracyJeffrey EpsteinNews

Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Banker at Deutsche & Citi Found Swinging From a Rope

Family Sues As Cop Caught On Body Cam Sexually Assaulting Their Dead Daughter
News

Family Sues as Cop Caught on Body Cam Sexually Assaulting Their Dead Daughter

Defiance! 6,000 Attend 'illegal' California Church Service
CoronavirusNewsReligion

6,000 Attend ‘Illegal’ California Church Service

Canada’s Chief Medical Officer Of Health Mass Testing Doesn't 'actually Achieve Anything'
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

Canada’s Chief Medical Officer of Health: Mass Testing Doesn’t ‘Actually Achieve Anything’