10 Reasons Why The Great Pyramid Of Giza May Have Been A Giant Energy Machine

The Great Pyramid of Giza is one of the most astonishing structures ever built on Earth.

In addition to being a massive, imposing ancient monument, built using mysterious techniques, the structure located at the Giza Plateau has refused to give up all its secret despite hundreds of years of archaeological studies.

Mainstream scholars maintain that the structure was commissioned by Pharaoh Khufu and that it was built as a tomb over a 10- to 20-year period concluding around 2560 BC.

However, despite massive efforts to prove the Great Pyramid was Built as a tomb, not a single piece of archaeological evidence has been uncovered through the years that would point to the Pyramid being a massive tomb.

Now if the pyramid wasn’t meant to serve as a tomb, what was its true purpose then?

Here are 10 reasons why the Great Pyramid of Giza may have been a massive Energy Machine.

To understand how something like this is even possible, we must take a look at the materials the pyramid was built with, as the construction materials the structure was built with contain unique electrical properties:

(1) Authors have found that the granite stones that were used in the Pyramids passageways are slightly radioactive, a feature that allows the stone to electrify the air. For some reason, the builders of the pyramid used (2) Dolomite, a material that is proven to be an excellent conductor of electricity, on the inner surfaces of the Great Pyramid.

In addition, Tura Limestone – which happens to be an excellent electrical insulator covers the exterior parts of the Great Pyramid.

In addition to all of that, the Great Pyramid of Giza wasn’t placer randomly on where it sits today.

(3) The Pyramid is located on a powerful source of underground energy, like many other ancient structures around the globe.

(4) The Geology present at the Giza plateau naturally concentrates high amounts of electromagnetic forces of our planet. Beneath the surface, natural electric forces travel are known as telluric currents or Earth current.

Telluric currents are an electric current which moves underground or through the sea. Telluric currents result from both natural causes and human activity, and the discrete currents interact in a complex pattern.

There’s evidence that the Ancient Egyptians used electricity thousands of years ago, despite mainstream scholars refusing to accept this idea.

(5) If we take a look inside the Great Pyramid’s Corridors and chambers, there is no evidence whatsoever that the ancient builders of the Pyramid used torches or fire to illuminate the interior of the Pyramid as not a single piece of evidence of neither soot or smoke damage has been found in the corridors.

There are reliefs in different Egyptian Temples that show what many authors interpret as massive lightbulbs. Furthermore, if we take a look at the so-called (6) Baghdad Batteries, we will understand that thousands of years ago, these devices actually produced electricity.

As I have mentioned earlier, (7) there isn’t a single piece of evidence that suggests that the Pyramid was a tomb, and this idea is supported by the interior layout of the Pyramid.

The Great Pyramid of Giza greatly differs from all other tombs that have been explored in Ancient Egypt.

The interior of the pyramid is cold in terms of design.

(8) There are no decorations inside it, different construction materials were used, and not a single mummy has ever been found in its interior.

Latest scientific research has found that (9) the Great Pyramid of Giza focuses electromagnetic energy. This discovery changed everything we know about the Pyramid.

The discovery was made by a team of German and Russian researchers who have proved that the Great Pyramid of Giza focuses electromagnetic energy in its chambers and (10) concentrates the electromagnetic energy in its lower part, located beneath the surface.

The researchers took an interest in how the Great Pyramid of Giza would interact with electromagnetic waves of a proportional or, in other words, a resonant length.

Now, why would a ‘tomb’ concentrate and focus electromagnetic energy?

Reference: Ancient-code.com