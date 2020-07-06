If They Make You Wear A Mask, They Will Make You Take The Vaccine, And Make You Take The Digital Immunity Passport

If they can make you wear a mask, make you take the vaccine, then getting you to take the digital Immunity Passport will be a piece of cake, as the old saying goes. You are being groomed.

I am not the world’s smartest person, and have never claimed to be, but it doesn’t take a genius to look at what’s happening right now, and then be able to rightly ascertain what will likely follow after.

After all, does not Solomon in all his wisdom tells us that there is nothing new under the sun?

History is a fantastic barometer of what the future will hold, and there is nothing like a King James Bible that has recorded the history to show us what the future will bring. So it is right now with mandatory mask wearing, you know what follows that.

“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us.” Ecclesiastes 1:9,10 (KJB)

My buddy Andy and I went to a local steak and seafood joint here in St. Augustine for lunch yesterday, we were celebrating the launch of a web page for the church, so we went to Schooner’s for a nice NY strip steak and sauteed onions lunch.

It was delicious, but let’s back it up to the moment we walk in the door. The hostess informed us that masks were now required if we wanted to sit and eat, which I thought odd because as I looked around the restaurant, no a single person at their table had a mask on.

Everyone was touching their face, some coughed, one sneezed, and no one seemed alarmed. So I asked the hostess why I had to put a mask on.

She informed me the town now demanded a mask must be worn to be admitted into the restaurant, but could be taken off immediately upon sitting down. What tha… ??????

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” Revelation 13:16-18 (KJB)

Grumbling and aggravated, we went to Andy’s truck, found two masks, put them on and went back inside. Do you see what just happened here?

No one was being kept safe from COVID-19, no germs were being stopped from spreading because not a single patron had a mask on.

But what was happening was the city of Saint Augustine was grooming me, conditioning me to accept the order, and if I refused, I would be locked out of the system. Today it’s about a mask, tomorrow it will be the vaccine, and then the digital ID from ID2020.

As of this writing, fines are being issued for not wearing a mask in Los Angeles, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, New Mexico, with other states rapidly coming online.

But none of these states care one whit about you wearing a mask, it is about you getting in line and obeying the order, so that when the vaccine comes, you will be too afraid not to take it.

And if they can make you wear a mask, make you take the vaccine, then getting you to take the digital Immunity Passport will be a piece of cake, as the old saying goes. You are being groomed. (…)

If they make me wear a mask to have access to eating in a restaurant, I will do that. But that is where my compliance begins and ends.

I will never take the vaccine, and I will certainly never receive the Immunity Passport from ID 2020. And yes, there will be a price to pay for that. I am prepared to pay it, are you?

