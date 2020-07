In this interview Spiro is joined by Arizona Senate candidate Daniel McCarthy (R). They discuss the importance of the Arizona GOP Senate primary on August 4th.

Additionally, Spiro and Daniel McCarthy cover what it is like living in one of the states hardest hit by the virus, according to the media.

Senate candidate Daniel McCarthy also speaks to the manipulation of the COVID19 numbers and how politicians and the media are pushing fear to achieve an agenda.

Source: BitChute.com