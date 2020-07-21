Unacknowledged (Documentary)

Unacknowledged
UNACKNOWLEDGED: AN EXPOSE OF THE GREATEST SECRET IN HUMAN HISTORY

Following the most successful crowd-funded documentary in history, Sirius, Dr. Greer and his team are producing “Unacknowledged : An Expose of the Greatest Secret in Human History”.

Sirius reached number 1 on Netflix for documentaries and was acclaimed throughout the world.

“Unacknowledged” will focus on the historic files of the Disclosure Project and how UFO secrecy has been ruthlessly enforced – and why.

You can support the producers by streaming it on Amazon.

