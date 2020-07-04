UN’s New World Order Website Shows A DESPERATE Deep State

The United Nations recently launched a new website (unnwo.org) and initiative called United Nations New World Order. Yes, that is exactly what it sounds like.

When I first heard this story, I assumed it was fake news. But after investigating, nothing could be further from the truth. A Yahoo News article was posted on the 19th of March, confirming that the site and initiative are indeed real. What could this mean?

United Nations New World Order Initiative Announced on Occult Holiday

What’s more, the Yahoo news article announcing the UN NWO “COVID 19 Coronavirus Focused International Day of Happiness 2020 Campaign Theme HAPPINESS FOR ALL TOGETHER” was released on March 19th, 2020. To go with that announcement, a website was launched called UN NWO.

I know, it seems too obvious to be real. But it is a legitimate site by the United Nations.

March 19th, is the first day of the 40 day season of sacrifice, wherein various sacrificial rites were exercised in the deep past in an attempt to secure a bountiful harvest for the year ahead.

Many new world order and deep state researchers suggest that the cabal places great emphasis on occult holidays and the use of black magic rituals to further their plans, which is why so many attacks seem to take place in this 40 day period.

Waco Massacre on April 19th, 1993

Oklahoma City Bombing April 19th, 1995

Deep Water Horizon Oil Spill April 20th, 2010

As many well versed researchers state with respect to occult rituals: “You might not believe in any of this, but they do.”

Here are a few quotes from the Yahoo News article about the UN NWO:

Let us unite and work together to win this global fight, and to achieve the happiness, wellbeing, and freedom of all life on earth,” said Ndaba Mandela, UNAIDS Global Ambassador, Co founder of the United Nations New World Order Project, and Chairman of the Mandela Institute for Humanity.

“The long term mission of the United Nations International Day of Happiness is the happiness, wellbeing, and freedom of all life on earth, achieved through advancing happiness as a human right, and happiness as a new holistic approach to economic development, as called for in UN resolutions 65309, 66281, and the first UN High Level Meeting on Happiness and Wellbeing, which called for the definition of a ‘new economic paradigm’ of Gross Global Happiness.”

The initiative to further happiness sounds good on the surface.

But as many psychologists over the years have suggested, pursuing happiness isn’t really possible as a goal unto itself, nor can it be standardized in a grand way because life fulfillment is unique to each person.

But the debate about whether it’s possible to enshrine happiness as a protected human right is a discussion for another article.

The above article does two things, it confirms the United Nations New World Order project is indeed real. And it makes a link to a dark occult holiday.

This establishes a point of suspicion at the very least.

Never Let A Crisis Go to Waste, Typical Slogan of New World Order Ideologues

What we do know for sure is that globalists and NWO deep state actors adhere to the idea that you never let a crisis go to waste.

“You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” – Rahm Emanuel

It is also believed that Winston Churchill uttered this slogan.

“Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

New World Order Translation: Never let a crisis go to waste.

In this case, the crisis is coronavirus and the agenda is mass surveillance (contact tracing), mandatory vaccination, and restricting the right to travel or engage in commerce unless you’ve been deemed “safe” by the coronavirus authorities.

