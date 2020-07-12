Trump’s ‘Warp Speed’ Funding Now Includes HIV Vaccines for Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci’s Pet Projects

by Brian Shilhavy

President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” which has basically given a blank check for government funds to be spent on vaccine development for COVID, now is funding HIV/AIDS vaccine research as well, according to the pharmaceutical trade publication, FierceBiotech.

Ben Adams reports:

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is launching a new clinical trial network to seek out and add thousands of volunteers to major clinical tests for vaccines and monoclonal antibodies against the pandemic.

The so-called COVID-19 Prevention Trials Network (COVPN) was borne from the merger of four existing NIAID-funded clinical trial networks: the HIV Vaccine Trials Network, based in Seattle; the HIV Prevention Trials Network, based in Durham, North Carolina; the Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium, based in Atlanta; and the AIDS Clinical Trials Group, based in Los Angeles.

While continuing to push for that long-sought vaccine for HIV prevention, as well as for other infectious diseases, they will now also focus on their new COVID-19 roles.

“Establishing a unified clinical trial network is a key element of President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, which aims to deliver substantial quantities of a safe, effective vaccine by January 2021,” said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. (Emphasis added)

How clever! After years of spending hundreds of millions of dollars of U.S. government funding to develop an HIV/AIDS vaccine with no success, now they can utilize the fast-tracking emergency authorized funds for the COVID vaccine through Operation Warp Speed to continue their quest for an HIV RNA vaccine.

The funding will be used to start more than 100 clinical trials in the U.S. and around the world.

In a statement, the NIAID said:

“The network will use a harmonized vaccine protocol developed by the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) public-private partnership.

“This will enable analyses of correlates of protection across multiple vaccine trials. The network is expected to operate more than 100 clinical trial sites across the United States and internationally.” (full article)

One has to wonder where they are going to find all these “volunteers” to participate in so many vaccine trials?

We know from the history of past HIV drug trials, that many children who were the ward of the State were enrolled to these trials, because they had been removed from their parents and put into Foster Care, where the state has total control over their lives, including enrolling them in experimental drug trials.