Toronto Public Health Also Admits: People Who Don’t Die From COVID-19 Are Still Added To The Death Count

A common theme during this pandemic is the fact that public, provincial, state and federal health regulatory agencies have been, since the beginning of this pandemic, adding to the death count people who actually didn’t die as a result of Covid-19.

Toronto Public Health recently did the same, last month tweeting that “Individuals who have died with Covid-19, but not as a result of COVID-19 are included in the case counts for COVID-19 deaths in Toronto.” (source)

This means that people are being added to the COVID death count who really didn’t die of COVID. This would logically inflate the number of deaths from what they actually are, thus driving the true infection mortality rate even lower than what it’s already at.

That being said, multiple mainstream media articles have suggested that there are also concerns that some deaths that have been a result of Covid-19 have been missed during this pandemic.

According to Factcheck.org, “One Facebook user has claimed the opposite, erroneously suggesting the count is being inflated by unrelated deaths, and copies of that claim have gone viral on the social media platform” and the idea that deaths are being miscalculated and in the opposite direction of what mainstream media is claiming, is false.

But these fact-checking organizations are quickly gaining a bad reputation. There are multiple instances where organizations like this will simply label something as false without actually conducting an appropriate investigation.

For example, they didn’t acknowledge that experts and public health authorities are actually admitting to the possibility that the death count is inflated.

There are a number of examples beyond the one that came from Toronto late last month.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, pointed out that all people who pass away and test positive for COVID-19, regardless of the cause of death, means that the death will be marked as a COVID-19 death.

She stated that,

If you were in hospice and had already been given a few weeks to live and then you were also found to have COVID, that would be counted as COVID death, despite if you died of a clear alternative cause it’s still listed as a COVID death. So, everyone who is listed as a COVID death that doesn’t mean that was the cause of the death, but they had COVID at the time of death. (source)

Colorado health authorities recently admitted to doing the same thing, you can read more about that here.

Vittorio Sgarbi, Italian politician Mayor of Sutri, gave an emotional speech at a hearing on the 24th of April where he emphasized that the number of deaths in Italy due to COVID-19 are completely false and that the people are being lied to. You can watch that and read more about it here.

The point is, this has been a common theme throughout the pandemic.

Another strange finding is that The Bulgarian Pathology Association has taken the stance that the testing used to identify the new coronavirus in patients is “scientifically meaningless.” They cite an article explaining the science. You can read more about that here.

It’s also reasonable to consider that in some cases, Covid may have contributed to a death but may not have been the cause, as some underlying conditions might have also played a role. This has been a common theme as well.

