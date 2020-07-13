Today we feature a contributed article by Gary Heavin, who has been intimately involved in working with doctors and hospitals to document the most effective treatments that can halt covid-19 and put an end to lockdown tyranny.

Here’s his full article, which contains priceless information on a cure for covid-19 that exists today (but that the medical establishment is deliberately suppressing to maximize fatalities and create demand for high-profit vaccines).

The Great COVID-19 Deception … and What You Need to Know to SURVIVE

by Gary Heavin

I’ve been speaking with my friends who include medical doctors and other highly educated people about the treatments that they would seek if they were diagnosed with Covid 19.

Most of them had no idea what course of treatment they or their families might seek. This conundrum is in part due to the massive volume of information that is being thrown at us.

Much of this information is deliberately deceptive.

I am writing this article to cut through the deception so that you and your physician can make informed decisions if and when the time comes.

This article has two purposes. First, it’s imperative that you understand the great deceit that Big Pharma, their minions at the FDA, CDC, NIH, the WHO, the MSM and officials in high government positions are perpetrating on you, your family and likely your doctor.

The second purpose is to assure that you are armed with the necessary information to insure that you receive the best treatment options from your health care provider. Knowledge is power.

Allow me to repeat, you need to know you are being duped and you need a plan for you and your family if you become infected with Covid 19. So let’s get to it.

Let me begin by stating that I’m not a medical doctor and I m not offering medical advice. I do have a bachelors of science degree in health, nutrition and counseling.

I’ve written two NY Times bestselling books on women’s health and fitness and I have been awarded an honorary doctorate degree. However, you will need to determine your treatment options with your personal physician.

THE GREAT DECEPTION

When it comes to safe, effective and affordable therapies for Covid 19, Big Pharma and its agents, i.e. Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx and many others, appear to have an agenda to lie to you and your physician.

The most obvious example is their ongoing effort to ridicule the treatment option of Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin and Zinc. We’ve all watched the harsh criticism that President Trump received when he promoted this protocol for Covid 19.

So, Hydroxychloroquine has been around for almost 70 years as a treatment for Malaria, Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis. The WHO has designated it as a safe and effective medication akin to taking an aspirin.

A survey of 6,000 medical doctors affirmed it as their treatment of choice for Covid 19.

The treatment works like this:

Hydroxychloroquine is an ionophore, which means it can transport material through the cellular wall. Zinc is a mineral that stops the replication of the Covid 19 virus within the cell. Hydroxychloroquine transports Zinc into the cell so that it can stop the replication of the virus.

The Z-pak antibiotic is given to prevent opportunistic bacterial infections like pneumonia that can occur while your immune system is engaged in Righting your viral infection. The key to its effectiveness is to start this treatment at the early onset of Covid 19 so that it has time to work.

How much effort has Big Pharma put into subverting this treatment regimen?

In addition to denouncing its effectiveness, from Dr. Fauci and company, constant MSM hit pieces, the censoring of medical doctor’s articles and videos from the internet, there has also been a number of “studies” done that were literally sabotaged from the onset.

The VA hospital system reported in March that they had given Hydroxychloroquine to a number of patients.

Following their release of information, the MSM ran the story with the headlines, “VA hospital found that Hydoxychloroquine doesn’t work and increases the fatality rate of Covid 19.”

However, if you actually read the study (see link) you will Rind that only the sickest of the cohorts were given the drug.

They got the drug only after they were so far along that it would not have a chance to work and they were not given zinc. None of these details made the MSM articles.

Another example of the Great Deception came from the British medical journal, The Lancet. The Lancet reported that a meta study showed that Hydroxychloroquine was ineffective.

As a result of this published study, France, Italy and other European countries immediately prohibited the use of this treatment option.

Within a few weeks, it was found that the study was so badly designed and that the results were literally fabricated. The Lancet was forced to make a retraction of the “study.”

Of course in the meantime the MSM ran the original Lancet story and mislead millions of people and their physicians.

So what could possibly be the motive behind Big Pharma’s Great Deception. Well there’s three answers, money, money and money.

That brings up the treatment option that Big Pharma is promoting, Remdesivir. This lovely experimental drug, costs above $3,000 per regimen, must be given intravenously in a hospital (Rive days stay around 15 grand) and evidence shows it doesn’t really work.

The other treatment option is the promised Covid 19 vaccine that they allege is forthcoming. The NHS in Great Britain has committed to purchase a vaccine for the entire population of Great Britain.

That’s a commitment of 65,000,000 doses at an agreed price of around $600 for each vaccination. That’s about $40,000,000,000. (40 Billion) That’s a lot of incentive to mislead people.

This week, a US pharmaceutical company received $1.6 billion dollars towards their efforts to make this vaccine which in the opinion of many experts, won’t work on a coronavirus and will be untested and experimental.

How does Big Pharma have so much control over the dissemination of this information or should I say propaganda? Well, the same answer pops up again, money.

Big Pharma gave $2 billion dollars during the last election cycle to US politicians. Big AG, the military/ security complex and big oil each gave only a paltry $1.0 billion dollars to buy the votes of our political leadership.

The MSM counts Big Pharma’s advertising revenue at up to 80% of their income.

The internet’s “masters of the universe” also kowtow to Big Pharma’s influence and advertising dollars by censoring anyone who tries to tell the American people the truth about Covid 19.

It certainly appears that anyone who is complicit in this Great Deception, a deception that is designed to kill and terrify enough people to ultimately beg for an experimental vaccine, well, these people would be accessories to murder.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO SURVIVE

Now, for some good news. There are several therapies that are being offered that appear to be safe, effective and affordable. However, these therapies must be utilized early in the disease progression.

BUDESONIDE

Japan, Taiwan and other Asian countries have maintained a much lower fatality rate with Covid 19 then we have here in America, in spite of the fact they live in densely populated communities.

Many people believe that it is due to their preferred method of treatment. They use a steroid medication that is inhaled in a mist through a home use nebulizer.

I’m familiar with this since my 2 year old granddaughter needed this treatment with a similar drug for an upper respiratory issue that she had recently. That speaks to the safety and the commonality of this treatment.

Watch the link of a Texas doctor who shares his patient’s experiences with this therapy method using the drug Budesonide and a course of antibiotics.

IVERMECTIN

Another treatment option that appears to be safe and effective is the use of the anti- parasitic drug Ivermectin with the antibiotic Doxycycline.

Just one Ivermectin pill and then the course of antibiotics for ten days resulted in a 100% cure rate for Covid 19 patients according to the attached study.

Ivermectin has been widely used on the continent of Africa for many years as an anti-parasitic and is believed to be a primary reason that Covid 19 has not severely impacted the African population.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC

As we’ve seen above, this therapeutic regimen should be considered simply due to the efforts to prevent you from knowing the truth about it. As Shakespeare wrote, “Methinks the lady do protest too much?”

The challenge with this therapeutic is both finding a doctor who will prescribe it and finding a pharmacy that will sell it. This should be between you and your doctor. Not the governors of certain states.

Considering that 20% of all drugs are prescribed “off label”, meaning that they are prescribed for a use other than intended, you and your doctor should have the liberty and the responsibility to make this health care decision.

There are several other therapies that appear to be safe, effective and affordable.

You may want to research Chlorine Dioxide, intravenous ozone, high dose intravenous vitamin C and another, Glutathione which are popular treatments in the homeopathic communities.

(Author’s note) I’ve received a number of questions regarding supplementation with vitamins and minerals. I regard these as preventative rather than therapeutic.

However, my personal daily regimen is 2,000 mg of vitamin C, 2,000 iu of vitamin D3, 250 mg of magnesium and 25 mg of zinc.

As for me and my family, we are going to make informed and responsible decisions regarding our health care. I hope the information I’ve given to you today along with the links for further information will help you, your family and your doctor make the best decisions as well.

Gary Heavin and his wife Diane are the founders of Curves, the world’s largest fitness franchise. Gary is the author of two NY Times bestselling books, Curves and Curves on the go. Gary co-wrote and starred in the movie Amerigeddon. Gary is a pro-life libertarian and serves on the advisory board of Dr. Ron Paul’s Institute for Peace and Prosperity. Gary and his wife are philanthropists who feed 10,000 children a day in Haiti and operate an orphanage outside the slums of Mumbai. Most importantly, they are bible believing Christians.