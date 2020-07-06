Study Ordered by Austrian Parliament: EMF from Mobile Phones AND 5G Can Damage Eyes, Skin, Small Organisms

The majority of scientists worldwide are opposed to 5G until there are studies that prove it’s safe. Telecom companies have provided NO EVIDENCE of its safety. Since 2017 doctors and scientists have requested a 5G moratorium on Earth AND in space due to biological and environmental risks (see 1, 2, 3).

Cities AND countries have also issued moratoriums as well as taken other action to ban, delay, halt, and limit installation (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11. 12, 13).

Research has already indicated that 5G exposure can be biologically harmful (see 1, 2, 3). Other research has indicated that EMF exposure from various sources is also biologically and ecologically harmful (see 1, 2, 3). A recently published Austrian study indicates the same thing.

From Stop5G Resistance Network:

The results of a study commissioned by Parliament on possible health risks from electromagnetic fields in mobile communications, especially 5G, are now available.

AUSTRIA. The current study with the bulky name “5G Mobile Communications and Health: The Current Assessment of the Evidence Level on Possible Health Risks of Electromagnetic Fields of Mobile Communications by Recognized Scientific Panels” was carried out from August 1, 2019 to February 15, 2020 by the Institute for Technology Assessment ( ITA) of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW).

The study authors state that, in principle, high electromagnetic field strengths can lead to tissue warming and thus tissue damage.

However, this risk has been taken into account internationally by determining and bindingly setting limit values.

Numerous research programs and individual studies have already dealt with the question of whether electromagnetic fields from mobile radio from different generations can lead to health damage below these limit values ​​and thus without demonstrable tissue warming (so-called non-thermal health effects from sleep disorders to cancer).

Many questions open

However, the specific area of ​​application of 5G is still unclear. It was therefore necessary to clarify which parts of the population would be exposed to which new mobile radio fields and to what extent.

In principle, there are no relevant studies on the new frequency ranges and the newly created exposure situations. The authors therefore recommend “careful and preventive monitoring of the development and application of 5G”.

For the international assessment of the risks from the application, the study authors state that the classification of mobile phone radiation as “possibly carcinogenic” is still controversial in 2011 by a recognized international body (IARC).

Knowledge gaps and research needs

All committees agree that there are still gaps in knowledge and ambiguities regarding the health relevance of high-frequency electromagnetic fields from established mobile communications and that there is therefore a need for research.

Effects on the eyes, skin, but also small organisms cannot be ruled out. Preventive measures and improved risk communication are necessary, the study says. And there are no independent institutions for the necessary exchange of knowledge.

Next frequency auction

Speaking of knowledge: The next 5G frequency auction will take place in summer by the regulatory authority RTR. Then urgently needed money flows back into the government treasury.

The frequencies 700, 1500 and 2100 MHz are assigned. Together they form the “Multiband 2020”. This auction will also deal with the supply of space, the supply requirements will be in the foreground.

By December 31, 2020, all seven bidders must build 1,000 stations across Austria. The three large mobile operators each have 303 stations.

As of June 30, 2022, each of the three mobile operators must operate 1,000 stations each.

Rundfunk und Telekom Regulierungs-GmbH (RTR) is 100 percent owned by the federal government.

Its core tasks are to promote competition in the radio, telecommunications and postal markets and to achieve the goals defined in the KommAustria and Telecommunications Act.

Sources: ActivistPost.com; Meinbezirk.at