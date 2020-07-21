Coronavirus Death Rate Same As Seasonal Influenza
Study After Study: COVID-19 Mortality Rate is Similar to Seasonal Flu (So Why the Insanity?)

Every single antibodies studies so far has implied the same thing:

  • The true number of infected is far, far higher than those captured by PCR tests.
  • The infection fatality rate is somewhere between 0.5 and 0.1 percent.

How may more studies do we need before we understand that the fatality rate for Covid-19 is about the same as the seasonal influenza? These are the studies that prove this:

Dr. John Ioannidis announces the results of his serology study in Santa Clara, California

And there hasn’t been a single antibodies study to contradict them.

