Study After Study: COVID-19 Mortality Rate is Similar to Seasonal Flu (So Why the Insanity?)

Every single antibodies studies so far has implied the same thing:
- The true number of infected is far, far higher than those captured by PCR tests.
- The infection fatality rate is somewhere between 0.5 and 0.1 percent.
How may more studies do we need before we understand that the fatality rate for Covid-19 is about the same as the seasonal influenza? These are the studies that prove this:
- the Gangelt study (Germany),
- the Stanford University study in Santa Clara (USA),
- the LA County study (USA),
- the Lancet Infectious Disease study (UK),
- the University of Miami study for the Miami-Dade county (USA),
- the New York state testing (USA),
- the Mail said a similar fatality rate — 0.19% — was found in a study of residents in Helsinki (Finland),
- the Antibodies Study in Slovenia … they all say the same thing.
And there hasn’t been a single antibodies study to contradict them.