Pfizer (Vaccine Experiments on Nigerian Children), Gets ‘Fast Track’ Approval for Its Coronavirus Vaccines by the FDA

The same drug giant that once faced serious criminal prosecution for illegally testing experimental drugs and vaccines on innocent Nigerian children has more recently been awarded “fast track” status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to produce a new vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

by Ethan Huff

Along with German biotech firm BioNTech, Pfizer has been told that it can now proceed in testing two potential candidates, BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, which mainstream media reports claim “are the most advanced of at least four vaccines being assessed by the companies in ongoing trials in the United States and Germany.”

Following the announcement, Pfizer’s shares jumped up two percent, while BioNTech’s skyrocketed to the tune of six percent.

The two companies had earlier in the month claimed that the BNT162b1 vaccine candidate in particular was showing great “promise” against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) as part of early-stage human trials.

The earliest data from the German trial of BNT162b1 is expected to be released sometime in July, the two companies have indicated.

If the results show success, then the next step is for the vaccine candidate to receive regulatory approval, which we all know is likely to happen without a hitch thanks to industry collusion with the FDA and other regulatory bodies.

When all is said and done, Pfizer and BioNTech could end up producing upwards of 100 million doses of the vaccine before the end of 2020.

By the end of 2021, that number could jump to 1.2 billion doses, which will ensure that as many people are vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible.

Pfizer also has its hands in pushing contact tracing on the masses

If the two companies can receive the go-ahead from regulators, they are also planning to launch a large-scale vaccine trial later this month that would include upwards of 30,000 participants, all made possible by the FDA’s fast-track status for prospective Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

As we reported earlier in the month, Pfizer is in bed with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as George Soros’ Open Society.

Pfizer directly funds a group called Partners in Health, or PIH, that is one of the first organizations to offer a statewide contact tracing program.

So in addition to working on a lucrative new vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Pfizer is financially supporting contact tracing programs that, when implemented, will abolish all remaining traces of freedom and liberty in this country, and replace them with tyranny “for your own good.”

All of this is a dream come true for Bill Gates, by the way, who has been aggressively pushing for both new vaccines and contact tracing programs as the “cure” for the plandemic.

If it all comes to fruition as planned, America and the world at large will become a totalitarian medical police state, the likes of which this world has never before seen.

“Please note that apart from developing a coronavirus vaccine, Pfizer is also screening antiviral compounds and has confirmed a lead compound based on the results of initial screening assays,” a report from Zacks Equity Research notes about Pfizer’s other plans for addressing the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“The company plans to start a potential clinical study of the lead molecule in the third quarter of 2020. It is also evaluating azithromycin for its antiviral properties.

“Moreover, an independent, investigator-initiated phase II study to evaluate Pfizer’s JAK inhibitor, tofacitinib, in patients with SARS-CoV-2 interstitial pneumonia in Italy has also been planned.”