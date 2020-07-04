Nobel Laureate for Science on Covid-19 Lockdown: ‘The Level of Stupidity Going On Here Is Amazing’

As many of you reading this may already be aware, a number of prominent scientists around the world have been “muzzled’ so to speak when it comes to their positions on COVID-19.

Their YouTube videos have been censored, and they have not been given any air time on mainstream media. This has made it so only a few perspectives are aired to the masses.

Mainstream media also began a ridicule campaign against these types of scientists, while organizations like Facebook and the World Health Organization (WHO) chose to censor anything that contradicts the WHO’s position.

Should we not have the opportunity to examine research and opinions for ourselves to determine our truth? Why are they being hidden from us? Why do we constantly rely on big organizations that have a track record of fraud and corruption?

Many topics are controversial, and experts sharing opinions on it should have the right to share their thoughts without them being labelled as false or incorrect.

We have had trouble during COVID wit fact checkers. Merely writing articles like this sharing science informed opinions shared of these scientists results in “fake news” strikes.

We’re never given an opportunity to discuss why something is false, we simply are strong armed into removing our content.

This particular article may be marked as false as well in the coming days. But how can that be?

How can sharing an expert opinion and information based on scientific data be “false” and deemed punishable? This is also something brought up in the video below.

While this censorship seems crazy, there’s another side to it. It is s making more people aware of a big problem that exists today within science, politics and media – that is often not scientific, not honest and works to mislead people.

The politicization of science has led to such things like people believing that products like Glyphosate are safe. We saw this in the past with things like Agent Orange, DDT, Tobacco and more. Products that are found to harm people, go through a 15 – 20 year period of denial before admissions come out and no one is held accountable.

Science today isn’t about science, it’s about what can compliment the choices of big corporations that dominate government policy.

Is science in this sense being used to help humanity thrive? Or is it used to make certain people wealthy at the expense of thee masses?

In the video below, Michael Levitt, a Biophysicist and a professor of structural biology at Stanford University, calls out the WHO as well as Facebook for censoring information.

He’s also one of many scientists who have called into question the severity of the new coronavirus, as well he has criticized the lockdown measures that have been taken across the globe, explaining how it’s caused a lot of needless suffering and damage.

He also mentioned like other things could have been done, simply masks without lockdown might have been sufficient according to him, but I disagree.

He also mentioned that lockdowns can be effective for the pandemic, but again, obviously feels it wasn’t necessary for this one.

Furthermore, he points to the politicization of science, and how we are being forced to make moves not based on data and science, but rather economics and politics.

When Dr. Ron Paul shared his opinion a few months ago that “People should ask themselves whether this coronavirus “pandemic” could be a big hoax, with the actual danger of the disease massively exaggerated by those who seek to profit – financially or politically – from the ensuing panic” he was censored and marked as false news, having his social media distribution limited.

That is not to say the disease is harmless. Without question people will die from coronavirus. Those in vulnerable categories should take precautions to limit their risk of exposure. But we have seen this movie before. Government over-hypes a threat as an excuse to grab more of our freedoms. When the “threat” is over, however, they never give us our freedoms back. (source)

It’s not only doctors and scientists, but many researchers and figures like NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Levitt became quite a popular name across China. He offered the Chinese public some reassurance during the peak of the outbreak there, as he had determined, after investigating and crunching some numbers, that the virus will come to a halt.

Why can’t we discuss these things openly and freely? Why are these views harshly censored, ridiculed and wrongly deemed as false?

Almost all of the science we were hearing, for example like organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) was wrong… This has been a disgraceful situation for science… Reports were released openly, shared by email, and all I got back was abuse.

And you got to see that everything I said in that first six weeks was actually true and for political reasons, we as scientists let our views be corrupted. The data had very clear things to say. Nobody said to be “let me check your numbers” they all just said “stop talking like that.” – Levitt

Watch the full clip below:

The video below has since “gone private.” There is another clip of the discussion, although not the full one, here. I am not sure how long this particular one will be on YouTube.

The Takeaway

At the end of the day, we have to keep asking ourselves if our designated government and global health authorities actually have our best interests at hand. If not, why do we continue to support it?

There are many examples that show these institutions do not work to make humanity thrive, but instead oppress humanity.

When it comes to the World Health Organization (WHO) for example, Wikileaks exposed how much they are influenced by pharmaceutical companies.

Vimeo also recently completely banned a documentary that exposed the same thing. That particular documentary featured many scientists, doctors and even officials from within the WHO.

It’s quite clear to many that government doesn’t really put the citizens it claims to represent first, but instead corporations and big money.

So why do we constantly listen to their advice? Why do we constantly rely on them for truth and information?

Why do we rely on them for guidance? Would we not be better off determining for ourselves what is appropriate, especially in the face of such controversial times when so much is being exposed?

Is it time humanity becomes self-governed? Is it time we steep away from the need for such parental figures like government? It seems like we are currently in the process of doing this, with many of us beginning to awaken.

Collectively, we will be creating a new world, that matches a consciousness of self-governance, and the key is to operate from a place of oneness and peace within, which is a journey of awakening to who we truly are, as opposed to what we have been taught to think. We are in a time of a consciousness renaissance.

Reference: Collective-evolution.com