Scientists Claim New York Has 70% Rate of Herd-Immunity to COVID-19 in New Study

Scientists claim New York has recorded a stunning 70% rate of herd-immunity to COVID-19 in a new study. The findings suggest it could protect New Yorkers from any second wave of Coronavirus.

68% of people who took tests at Corona clinic in Queens received positive results while 56% tested positive in Jackson Heights, reported Yahoo News.

The results which were shared by CityMD, a healthcare company with the New York Times show a higher rate than anywhere in the world, based on publicly released data.

Dr Daniel Frogel, a senior vice president for operations at CityMD, which plays a key role in the New York City’s testing program, suggested that some communities may have already achieved herd immunity.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University, called the high positive rate in Corona “a stunning finding.” However, she said it would be a mistake to base public health decisions off antibody rates across a population.

The “magical number for herd immunity assumes that everyone infected has complete protection from a second infection. But what about people with partial protection?” she told the NYT. “They may not get sick, but they can get infected and pass it along.”

Earlier, the Director of the Moscow based Microbiology Research Institute, claimed herd immunity saved Russia from Coronavirus. He attributed lower Coronavirus death rates in Russia to higher herd immunity among Russians.

“Three to four times [66%-75%] lower, we’re at the tail end of the list, since the herd immunity of our fellow countrymen, I am extremely confident, is much higher than that of European and American citizens,” Gingsburg said in an interview aired on Rossiya-24 TV. According to a study, unique micro RNA in Indians give them comparatively better immunity to protect against #Coronavirus. The study revealed that the severity of COVID-19 in India is less compared to other countries because of this unique RNA in Indians.https://t.co/R8ES87hWuX — GreatGameIndia (@GreatGameIndia) May 20, 2020

According to another study, unique micro RNA in Indians give them comparatively better immunity to protect against Coronavirus. The study revealed that the severity of COVID-19 in India is less compared to other countries because of this unique RNA in Indians.

This is because of unique micro RNA, called hsa-miR – 27b, which successfully mutates the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. In other words, Indians have a comparatively better immunity compared to other countries which will help us fight the pandemic better.

As GreatGameIndia reported earlier, studies on herd immunity are grossly neglected. Herd immunity occurs when a large percentage of a population has developed immunity to an infection, whether through previous infections or vaccinations, thereby protecting individuals who are not immune. This is akin to a chink in the chain breaking a chain reaction.

In a population in which a large proportion of individuals possess immunity, such people being unlikely to contribute to disease transmission, chains of infection are more likely to be disrupted, which either stops or slows the spread of disease. Stanford Medicine researchers are studying this apparent phenomenon in California, where positive cases are fewer by many order of magnitude than New York.

There is huge pressure from the vaccine industry combined with the fear-mongering from media to extend the lockdown until they come up with their vaccines. In fact, past experience show this is exactly what the World Health Organization (WHO) did a decade ago.

In 2009 during H1N1 outbreak WHO not only faked a pandemic but also kept identity of their advisers secret from people. Eventually when committees were setup and it was found WHO was taking orders from vaccine lobby, WHO officials were forced to apologizehttps://t.co/kqyfX2vXiz — GreatGameIndia (@GreatGameIndia) May 24, 2020

In 2009, during the H1N1 outbreak the WHO not only faked a pandemic but also kept the identity of their advisers secret from people. Eventually, when committees were setup and it was found that WHO was following orders from the vaccine lobby, the WHO officials were force to apologies for this crime against humanity. And now, we are witnessing the same episode repeat again.

In a shocking development the President of Madagascar has made a sensational claim that the WHO offered $20m bribe to poison COVID-19 cure. The Madagascar controversy has erupted days after Tanzania kicked out WHO after Goat and Papaya samples came COVID-19 Positive. Following the Tanzanian lead Burundi also kicked out entire WHO Coronavirus Team from the country for interference in internal matters.

Meanwhile, in yet another African nation Nigeria, Bill Gates has been caught bribing forced Coronavirus program. Just a couple of days later, an Italian politician demanded the arrest of Bill Gates in the Italian parliament. She also exposed Bill Gates’ agenda in India and Africa, along with the plans to chip the human race through the digital identification program ID2020.

In the wake of strict lockdown being imposed by governments globally, it bears upon the common people, thinkers, researchers and scientists to question whether such methods are indeed correct and singularly helpful in combating the outbreak of COVID-19.

While the World Health Organization and vested interests are busy pushing cartelized medicine and vaccines, what is not being told to people is that it is scientifically proven that fresh air and sunlight have been overpowering diseases since centuries – the Cure that time forgot.