New World Order Fear Merchant Anthony Fauci Warns That ‘100,000 New Cases Per Day’ Of Covid 19 Coming Because States Reopened Too Soon

Anthony Fauci testified to a Senate committee Tuesday that he would “not be surprised” if the U.S. begins reporting as many as 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day, adding, “I’m very concerned and not satisfied with what’s going on because we’re going in the wrong direction.”

Anthony Fauci was one of the many New World Order voices that went totally silent during the massive protests and race riots that raged across America for the past 6 weeks.

He had nothing to say by way of warning all those tens of thousands of people who jammed city streets, most wearing no masks at all, as they violated en masse the 6-feet-apart social distancing golden rule.

Why so silent, Fauci?

But now that the preplanned race riots appear to be dying down just a little, Fauci wasted no time at all in blasting the Trump administration, and boldy predicting a 250% rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Of course, what he left out, was that the reason why the cases are rising is due to more aggressive testing. But looks like telling the truth is above the paygrade of a New World Order shill like Anthony Fauci.

You may expect this to only increase between now and November.

Should Joe Biden win, COVID-19 will disappear from all news outlets like it never happened, it will be instantly downgraded to nothing worse than the flu. Guaranteed.

Fauci warns U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

FROM AXIOS: The country is currently seeing about 40,000 new cases daily, but that number will rise rapidly “if this does not turn around,” Fauci said.

He added that the outbreaks in various parts of the country put “the entire country at risk” and “clearly we don’t have this under control.”

Earlier in the hearing, Fauci warned that some states are “skipping over” checkpoints in the federal reopening guidelines and that this is leading to new hotspots in states like Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Fauci added that even states and localities that “did it right” regarding reopening still have individuals who engaged in an “all or none phenomenon” — disregarding social-distancing measures and face mask usage while out socially.

What he’s saying:

“I can’t make an accurate prediction, but it is going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that, because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country even though in other parts of the country they’re doing well, they are vulnerable.

“I made that point very clearly last week at a press conference. We can’t just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk.”

“We are now having 40,000+ new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around. And so I’m very concerned.” — Anthony Fauci at a Senate Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing

The big picture: More than 50% of the new infections in the U.S. are from states like Florida, Texas, California and Arizona that have hot spots.

Fauci forewarned the consequences of reopening too soon during his previous congressional testimony last month. – Read more

Fauci Drops His Mask The Second Cameras Stop Rolling:

Source: Nowtheendbegins.com