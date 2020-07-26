New Purge: Google Censors Breitbart and Other Major Conservative Websites

Google search has blacklisted numerous major conservative websites by removing them from results in what appears to be a major new censorship purge.

Breitbart, the Daily Caller, Infowars, Human Events and Red State are all missing when a user searches directly for those websites on Google.com.

Some of the sites have small link from their Wikipedia bio on the right hand side, but are absent from main search results.

Searches for direct headlines from the same outlets also return either nothing or links to corporate media news stories.

Some of them have small website links in the Wikipedia info bubble that displays on the right-hand side (not all of them), but this is how other outlets look in comparison pic.twitter.com/CpdQpH75ue — Charlie Nash (@CharlieNash) July 21, 2020

The fact that the purge has happened less than four months before the presidential election once again makes a mockery of Google’s claim to be non-bias.

Back in 2018, Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to claims that staff had gamed search results to display a pro-immigration bias by asserting, “We do not bias our products to favor any political agenda.”

During a subsequent House Judiciary Committee, Pichai again claimed that Google’s policy was non-partisan.

With Google apparently blacklisting a raft of major conservative websites, those claims now appear to be farcical.

We shouldn’t be too shocked however given that during Google’s first all-staff meeting following the 2016 election, the company vowed to do everything in its power to stop Trump winning again.

I can no longer find @Breitbart or @TheNatPulse on Google, either in news results or regular search. Where did they go? pic.twitter.com/d0O0TF2eHM — August Takala (@AugustTakala) July 21, 2020

