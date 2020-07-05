New Book On Epstein & Prince Andrew Exposes How Royal Family Orchestrated Harry & Meghan’s Exit

A new book on Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew by a royal author exposes how the Royal Family orchestrated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit.

The couple announced their plans to depart from the Royal Family in January through an Instagram post. But biographer Nigel Cawthorne claims Prince Charles and Prince William leaked details of their plans for departure following Prince Andrew’s disastrous appearance on BBC Newsnight.

A new book on Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew exposes how the Royal Family orchestrated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit

on Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew exposes how the Royal Family orchestrated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit The claims are made in biographer Nigel Cawthorne new book Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace

The book investigates the story of the key players, allegations and counter-allegations in this unique, high-stakes royal drama

According to documents filed by Meghan’s legal team, she was “prohibited from defending herself” from vicious attacks in the press during her time as a senior working royal

Prince Charles and Prince William leaked details of their plans for departure following Prince Andrew’s disastrous appearance on BBC Newsnight

All of Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile clients maintained by his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, now arrested by the FBI are contained in a Little Black Book

It was reported that Ghislaine sat on the Buckingham Palace throne during a private tour of the palace organised by Prince Andrew for former US president Bill Clinton

Speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, Roberta Fiorito, the Royal commentrator said:

“There’s a rumour going around that Prince Charles and/or Prince William were the ones to orchestrate the timing of Harry and Meghan’s exit, reported the Daily Express.

“Why on Earth would Harry’s dad want him to leave the family? I don’t think that’s possible.”

The claims are made in biographer Nigel Cawthorne new book Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace. The book investigates the story of the key players, allegations and counter-allegations in this unique, high-stakes royal drama.

It provides a gripping and uncommon insight into the privileges enjoyed by billionaires, global power brokers and royalty.

The background of this is biographer Nigel Cawthorne new book ‘Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace’, there are some pretty explosive claims to say Charles’ and William’s teams at the Palace decided to use the moment of Prince Andrew’s disastrous BBC Newsnight interview to start leaking stories that Harry and Meghan were about to depart their roles.”

“Those leaks, I guess, eventually sparked the crisis talks organised by the Queen. I don’t see why this is a rumour and I think Harry and Meghan made it clear it was their choice.”

According to documents filed by Meghan’s legal team, she was “prohibited from defending herself” from vicious attacks in the press during her time as a senior working royal.

“The Claimant had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the UK tabloid media, specifically by the Defendant, which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health,” according to the court documents filed by Meghan’s lawyers.

Here is the painting of the former President of America Bill Clinton found inside pedophile kingpin and Israeli spy Jeffrey Epstein's house. pic.twitter.com/inBd2sAtur — GreatGameIndia (@GreatGameIndia) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking partner and the daughter of an Israeli superspy, Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI.

All of Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile clients maintained by his partner Ghislaine are contained in a Little Black Book which include Mike Bloomberg, Richard Branson, top US politicians, British Royals like Prince Charles, the Rothschilds, George Soros and the Queen of England herself.

It was reported that Ghislaine Maxwell sat on the Buckingham Palace throne during a private tour of the palace organised by Prince Andrew for former US president Bill Clinton.

A photo obtained by the Telegraph appears to show Ghislaine Maxwell reclining on the seat beside actor Keven Spacey in 2002.

Source: Greatgameindia.com