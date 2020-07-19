My State Authorized Mandatory Vaccination – Has Yours?

So here we are, seven months into what we are being told and almost forced to believe, is a global pandemic.

We have been under a two-week lockdown that has lasted for months and months, with no end in sight.

At the same time, new restrictions, requirements and mandates continue to be dictated by the government at the local, county, state, federal and global levels.

Right now we are witnessing the march, together in lockstep, with the mega corporations, central banks and global governance organizations deeply embedded with the pharmaceutical industry, towards a new system of global governance.

Fear of the global pandemic is the ultimate weapon to justify the destruction of the current system, which has been for generations slowly but surely dismantled by design.

The government is supposed to represent the people. The government is supposed to work for the people. Look around you … is that what we have right now?

Note: Since the fascist Ministry of Truth – YouTube – memory holed this report, you can see it below from a platform that embraces free speech – BitChute:

By Spiro Skouras, Guest writer