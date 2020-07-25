Judge Orders ‘extremely Personal’ Documents About Ghislaine Maxwell To Be Unsealed

Jeffrey Epstein’s right hand person, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently being held without bond in New York after being arrested in connection to Jeffrey Epstein and her role in the trafficking and sexual abuse of minors.

She pleaded not guilty on July 14th, 2020 and is being held in jail while awaiting her trial, which is set to commence sometime in 2021.

The picture you see below was obtained by The Sun, the full image shows Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein & Ghislaine Maxwell pictured together at Prince Beatrice’s 18th birthday party. Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew.

Connecting The Dots: Is Epstein An Israeli Intelligence/Mossad Agent?

The latest news on her case deals with what apparently is a very extensive collection of “extremely personal” documents that a Manhattan judge ordered to be unsealed. The documents outline with her correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein in 2015.

As the Guardian reports:

In the civil lawsuits, Maxwell’s lawyers had pushed to keep these records secret, claiming previously “this series of pleadings concerns [attempts] to compel Ms Maxwell to answer intrusive questions about her sex life” that are “extremely personal, confidential and subject to considerable abuse by the media”.

The decision over these records stems from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s 2015 civil lawsuit against Maxwell.

Giuffre has alleged that Maxwell recruited her to work as Epstein’s masseuse at 15 years old, when she worked as a locker-room attendant in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in south Florida.

Maxwell’s lawyers are appealing the decision by the Judge, but if unsuccessful it’s going to be very telling to see what type of revelations come out of these documents.

This Topic Goes Deeper Than Anything You’ll See On Netflix

A docuseries about Jeffrey Epstein recently appeared on Netflix called Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

Being someone who has been researching and bringing awareness to elite level child trafficking, pedophilia, ritual abuse and murder, I wasn’t surprised to see the series that’s come out about Epstein on Netflix not share the full truth about Epstein, his upbringing and why he did what he did.

Based on my research, this issue goes beyond the abuse and grooming of teens who are 15, 16, 17 and 18 years old, but also with young children.

Some are speculating that thee Netflix series is meant to pull attention away from others involved, and make Epstein look like a lone actor.

Furthermore, there is reason to believe that Epstein’s job was actually to entice powerful people within politics to have sex with young women and then ultimately entrap them, whether it’s through photographs, hidden cameras, or through other methods.

For example, in an interview with Zev Shalev, former CBS News executive producer and award-winning investigative journalist for Narativ, the former senior executive for Israel’s Directorate of Military Intelligence, Ari Ben-Menashe, claimed not only to have met Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged madame Ghislaine Maxwell, back in the 1980s, but that both Epstein and Maxwell were already working with Israeli intelligence during that time period.

Will this information be told to you via mainstream media? It’s unlikely, but perhaps in years to come.

There are multiple allegations that Epstein was not only a pedophile involved in the trafficking of children, but actually an intelligence agent as well.

The story about Epstein, as well as elite-level child trafficking is a deep one, and it’s quite relevant given the fact that many people who humanity has been made to idolize, and many people in charge of making major decisions within society are involved in these actions.

