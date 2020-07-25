Is Big Tech Planning A Massive Purge To Coincide With The Covid Vaccine Release?
Big TechCensorshipCoronavirus

Is Big Tech Planning A Massive Purge to Coincide With the COVID Vaccine Release?

As material from dystopian novels such as 1984 begins to become a reality, we are witnessing the accelerated rollout of an agenda, which is leading towards a predetermined future.

In this interview Spiro is joined by Richie Allen, a journalist, producer and the host of the Richie Allen Radio Show.

In this interview, Richie Allen shares information regarding contacts who he has been in touch with currently working for Google.

Is Big Tech Planning A Massive Purge To Coincide With The Covid Vaccine Release?

According to the unnamed source or sources, Google, Facebook and Twitter are coordinating with each other to carry out a multi-platform purge of accounts that question vaccine safety.

The potential purge is said to coincide with the rollout of the new, experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

By Spiro Skouras

Ex-CIA Officer Kevin Shipp About the Shadow Government, Exotic Space Weapons and Covert Budgets Previous post

Related Articles

Edward Snowden Says Governments Are Using Covid 19 To 'monitor Us Like Never Before'
Coronavirus

Edward Snowden Says Governments Are Using COVID-19 To ‘Monitor Us Like Never Before’

David Icke Explains The 3 Reasons Why People Wear Face Masks
Coronavirus

David Icke Explains the 3 Reasons Why People Wear Face Masks

Global Pandemic Hoax
ConspiracyControlCoronavirusDocumentariesFalse FlagsNWO

David Icke: How The ‘Elites’ Have Pulled Off the Plandemic

Covid 19 Mask Dangers
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

Does Wearing a Mask Cause Diagnostic Tests to Read False-positive for COVID?