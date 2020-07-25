Is Big Tech Planning A Massive Purge to Coincide With the COVID Vaccine Release?

As material from dystopian novels such as 1984 begins to become a reality, we are witnessing the accelerated rollout of an agenda, which is leading towards a predetermined future.

In this interview Spiro is joined by Richie Allen, a journalist, producer and the host of the Richie Allen Radio Show.

In this interview, Richie Allen shares information regarding contacts who he has been in touch with currently working for Google.

According to the unnamed source or sources, Google, Facebook and Twitter are coordinating with each other to carry out a multi-platform purge of accounts that question vaccine safety.

The potential purge is said to coincide with the rollout of the new, experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

By Spiro Skouras