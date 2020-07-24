Indian Doctor Debunks Official Narrative On Coronavirus, Says Life Must Continue Uninterrupted

An Indian doctor has debunked the official narrative on Coronavirus. He emphasizes that ‘stress affects health’ and said that fear isn’t necessary because eventually people will develop natural immunity to this virus.

He is one of the few people to advocate the opinion that life must continue uninterrupted.

This doctor, with a contrary view on the coronavirus pandemic, prefers not to wear a mask or personal protection equipment while examining patients in the OPD.

Wearing a mask for over 20 minutes in temperatures above 18 degree Celsius can lead to an increase in carbon dioxide load on the human body, resulting in breathing difficulty.

Stress affects Health, Life must continue Uninterrupted

Dr Nagrajan HN, an orthopaedic surgeon from Deepak Hospital, says people should not ‘unnecessarily panic’ over Covid-19.

He emphasizes that ‘stress affects health’ and said that fear isn’t necessary because eventually people will develop natural immunity to this deadly virus.

He is one of the few people to advocate the opinion that life must continue uninterrupted, and the extreme fear over coronavirus was not required.

He said that the kind of anxiety and panic among people amidst this pandemic is unnecessary.

According to Dr Nagaraj, fear and stress affects the immune response and increases the severity of the infection. This will keep doctors away from work.

“Treating the symptomatic, even before the test result, is the need of the hour,” he told Times of India.

Doesn’t wear Masks

Since the time when the human-to-human transmission capability of the virus was confirmed, using masks has been advocated as an excellent option to prevent being infected with the virus.

This doctor, with a contrary view on the coronavirus pandemic, prefers not to wear a mask or personal protection equipment while examining patients in, the OPD.

He does this even though the World Health Organization (WHO) and many other health experts recommend mask use.

Dr Nagaraj prefers visors over masks.

“Wearing a mask for over 20 minutes in temperatures above 18 degree Celsius can lead to an increase in carbon dioxide load on the human body, resulting in breathing difficulty.

“The visor is a better option. Masks can be worn for a short period while interacting with vulnerable people, like senior citizens who have a comorbidity,” he said.

COVID-19 test only on symptoms

Dr Nagaraj, 63, even treats and operates on patients without asking for a Covid-19 test. He has the belief that the test is necessary only if a person has symptoms.

“The Covid-19 death rate is just 0.5 per cent. Only about 4 per cent of the total infected are developing severe symptoms and need hospitalization and care. For the rest, it’s just like common flu, which should be treated like it was done so far.”

Collateral damage

Now, those who genuinely need medical care are out of the hospital and that’s causing all the fear and chaos,” said Dr Nagaraj, who has been conducting research on cell biology and stem cells since 1992.

His hospital is on the verge of closure. Considering the current situation only 12 out of 150 staffers are currently turning up for work.

“Until recently, I was able to persuade my doctors. Now, they have left due to unnecessary fear, stress and lack of awareness about the scientific aspects behind the virus. Stress reduces immunity by 40 per cent, as established by multiple studies,” he said.

On Friday, only a few staffers were seen at the hospital. “Patients with cancer and kidney condition are scared to visit hospitals and their condition will only worsen, a huge collateral damage in the pandemic,” he said.

Ventilators and Vaccine of no help

Dr Nagaraj even said that he is doubtful about the effectiveness of ventilators being used in severe Covid-19 cases.

He is not sure if any vaccine would be of much help in mitigating the impacts of the pandemic. Because viruses mutate constantly.

Another doctor treating Coronavirus patients himself has come out with a similar disclosure saying COVID-19 patients need Oxygen therapy not Ventilator and that we maybe treating the wrong disease. He says the patients symptoms resemble High Altitude Sickness and not Pneumonia.

Dr Nagaraj’s treatment for the pandemic

Dr Nagaraj comes up with a seemingly effective treatment approach:

“Let us only isolate infected people and those whose immunity is compromised, and allow the rest of India to start working. This is far more practical and will prove Indians to be more forthright with truth and we will not be defeated by the fear.”

However, there is huge pressure from the vaccine industry combined with the fear-mongering from media to extend the lockdown until they come up with their vaccines.

In fact, past experience show this is exactly what the World Health Organization (WHO) did a decade ago.

In 2009, during the H1N1 outbreak the WHO not only faked a pandemic but also kept the identity of their advisers secret from people.

Eventually, when committees were setup and it was found that WHO was following orders from the vaccine lobby, the WHO officials were force to apologies for this crime against humanity. And now, we are witnessing the same episode repeat again.

Reference: Greatgameindia.com