Husband & Son of Judge Who Assigned Jeffrey Epstein Case Shot

The husband and son of Judge Esther Salas assigned the case linked to Jeffrey Epstein has been shot. Epstein was an Israeli spy who ran a pedophile sex-trafficking blackmail network for high-level individuals in position of power.

He is widely believed to have been suicided while in jail. With the dramatic arrest of his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who possesses the blackmail sex-tapes, a lot of prominent individuals are at risk of being exposed. Judge Esther was assigned Epstein linked case just four days back.

The husband and son of federal Judge Esther Salas were shot by a man who showed up at their New Jersey door in a FedEx uniform, according to New Jersey Globe and the Associated press.

Daniel Anderl, 20, the judge’s son, who is a student at Catholic University, is dead, the news site reported. Her husband, Mark Anderl, is in critical but stable condition; the judge was not injured because she was in the basement at the time of the shooting, NBC New York reported.

“The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester (sic) Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19. We’re looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001,” wrote FBI Newark.

News 4 New York reported that the gunman showed up at the judge’s home in North Brunswick around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19. It’s not clear whether the gunman was posing as a FedEx driver or actually was one.

“We are aware of the media reports and are fully cooperating with investigating authorities,” a FedEx spokesman told CNN.

The television station reported that the judge’s husband answered the door and was shot “multiple times.” The son came to see what was going on and was also shot, that report said.

However, there are conflicting reports about who opened the door first, father or son.

ABC News reported that “the judge’s son opened the door to the family’s North Brunswick home and was immediately shot,” quoting North Brunswick Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack as saying that Daniel Anderl was “shot through the heart.” He’s a Catholic University freshman.

CNN reported that Daniel opened the door with his father “right behind” and they were met with a “hail of gunfire.”

The motive and suspect are not yet clear. The suspect is at large. New Jersey Globe reported that the judge had been the target of threats but didn’t specify them.

Judge Esther Salas assigned Jeffrey Epstein case

Judge Esther Salas was assigned the high-profile case linked to Jeffrey Epstein just 4 days before her husband and son were shot.

According to Bloomberg, Deutsche Bank AG is being accused of misleading investors “about anti-money-laundering deficiencies,” including not properly monitoring high-risk customers, among them the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting sex offense charges.

Epstein’s ties to high-profile figures like Prince Andrew and the manner in which he died have caused some to question whether his death was murder instead of suicide. Authorities have given no indication that the motive for the Anderl shootings is tied into any of the judge’s cases, however.

The case was filed “on July 15, 2020, and has been assigned to Judge Esther Salas,” according to Globe News Wire. Bloomberg Law also reported that the case was assigned to Judge Salas. See the docket entry here.

The Little Black Book

All of Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile clients maintained by his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, now arrested by the FBI are contained in a Little Black Book which include Mike Bloomberg, Richard Branson, top US politicians, British Royals like Prince Charles, the Rothschilds, George Soros and the Queen of England herself.

It was reported that Ghislaine Maxwell sat on the Buckingham Palace throne during a private tour of the palace organised by Prince Andrew for former US president Bill Clinton. A photo obtained by the Telegraph appears to show Ghislaine Maxwell reclining on the seat beside actor Keven Spacey in 2002.

Ghislaine Maxwell was also very close to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The relationship between Imran Khan and the Rothschilds was exposed in a controversial memoir written by none other than his now former wife, Reham Khan.

Henry Kissinger is reported in the book to have categorically told the Pakistani foreign minister Sahabzada Yaqub Khan to “Look after our Boy”. When Sahabzada asked who their boy was, the answer he received was “Imran Khan”.

