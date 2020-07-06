Highly Dangerous Drug Being Used to Sedate COVID Patients

In my recent series of articles, I’ve exposed the fact that COVID-19 equals killing old ill people — the causing of their premature deaths through terror and isolation — it’s not a virus — and thus falsely inflating “epidemic” numbers.

And now this:

I’ve become aware of a very dangerous drug — Fresenius Propoven — that is being used to sedate COVID patients who are on breathing ventilators in US hospitals.

The FDA has approved its use on an emergency basis “during the pandemic.”

Why? Unclear. Because other drugs are in short supply? The FDA openly warns that the concentration of the active ingredient in the drug is higher than usual. Double, in fact.

This raises MAJOR issues. We know that in some hospitals, the level of care is casual and neglectful, to say the least.

Untrained or inattentive staff are routinely putting patients on ventilators. Medicare is paying out coverage to hospitals at a much higher rate, when COVID-diagnosed patients are placed on ventilators.

In New York City, at least one ER doctor — Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell — has gone public with the fact that some patients need oxygen, but ventilator protocols can damage their lungs and kill them.

A nurse working at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York — Erin Marie Olszewski — stated that patients on ventilators are given very heavy sedation, and they never wake up.

Hospitals are, to an alarming degree, liability – free zones, because they isolate COVID patients and wall them off from friends and family.

And now: a sedative drug that contains a much higher-than-usual concentration of the active ingredient — with the extreme danger of overdose.

Here are the details from an FDA page:

“EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) OF FRESENIUS PROPOVEN 2% EMULSION”

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to permit the emergency use of the unapproved product, Fresenius Propoven 2% (propofol 20 mg/mL) Emulsion 100 mL, to maintain sedation via continuous infusion in patients greater than 16 years old who require mechanical ventilation in an intensive care unit (ICU) setting.”

“CAUTION: THERE IS A RISK OF UNINTENTIONAL OVERDOSE WITH THIS UNAPPROVED PRODUCT. Fresenius Propoven 2% Emulsion contains the same active ingredient, propofol, as FDA-approved Diprivan Injectable Emulsion USP 10 mg/mL, but contains double the concentration. BECAUSE OF THIS DIFFERENCE IN CONCENTRATION BETWEEN THIS UNAPPROVED PRODUCT AND THE FDA-APPROVED PRODUCT, THERE IS A RISK OF UNINTENTIONAL OVERDOSE.”

“Fresenius Propoven 2% Emulsion 100mL is not an FDA-approved drug in the United States. However, FDA has issued an EUA permitting the emergency use of Fresenius Propoven 2% Emulsion during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The scope of the EUA is limited as follows:

* Fresenius Propoven 2% Emulsion will be used only to maintain sedation via continuous infusion in patients greater than 16 years old who require mechanical ventilation.

* Fresenius Propoven 2% Emulsion will be administered only by a licensed healthcare provider in an ICU setting.

* Fresenius Propoven 2% Emulsion will NOT be administered to pregnant women, unless there are no FDA-approved products available to maintain sedation for these patients should they require mechanical ventilation in an ICU setting.

* Fresenius Propoven 2% Emulsion will be used only in accordance with the dosing regimens as detailed in the authorized Fact Sheets.

“Fresenius Propoven 2% Emulsion 50 mL is approved in Europe and other international countries. The Fresenius Propoven 2% Emulsion 100mL product will be manufactured by Fresenius Kabi AG in the same FDA inspected facilities as DIPRIVAN® and other Propoven 2% fill sizes.”

As you can see, the FDA makes a point of warning about overdose.

But the Agency allows the use of this drug, at hospitals where the standard of care — and the lack of access for family and friends of patients — are HIGHLY serious problems… all in all, a recipe for disaster.

As usual, the general public is completely uninformed. The entire focus is on “the virus.” Instead of on medical treatment itself as a cause of death.

The medical community is well aware of the disaster their own treatments pose. As I’ve cited numerous times in these pages, a review done in the year 2000, and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (8/26/2000), spelled it out.

Authored by Dr. Barbara Starfield, of the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, the review was titled,

“Is US Health Really the Best in the World?” Starfield conservatively estimated that every year, the US medical system kills 225,000 people.

119,000 as a result of mistreatment and errors in hospitals; and 106,000 from the effects of FDA-approved medical drugs.

When I interviewed Starfield in 2009, she emphatically stated she was aware of NO systematic effort by the federal government to remedy this horrific ongoing catastrophe.

It’s still business as usual.

The business of medically caused death.

And now they’re calling it COVID-19.

By Jon Rappoport, Guest writer