Head of Emergency Management Says Texans Should Wear Masks Inside Their Own Homes

The head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management gave an interview in which he said that people should wear masks inside their own homes in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Appearing on Fox News at Nine, Chief Nim Kidd insisted that people should wear masks indoors if they have potentially exposed themselves to the virus by being outside.

“We still need people to wear the mask out in public, we still need people to keep social distance and isolation,” Kidd said. “Ryan, the one thing I want to try to get across today is we need to do that when we’re in our homes also.”

“While we believe the community is doing a great job of following the rules when they are outside the home, we really need to be thinking about doing the same thing when we’re inside the home,” he added.

When host Ryan Wolf asked Kidd if “people should be wearing masks inside their own homes now,” he responded that this should happen if someone has been “out in public,” for example for a 4th of July celebration and hasn’t “decontaminated” when they arrive home

“Although Kidd shied away from saying residents must wear masks in their home, he said it needs to be heavily considered,” reports News4SanAntonio.

“In the interview, he cited how some people may be going out for holidays or parties, but not considering what they may be bringing in their homes.”

As we previously highlighted, this is not the first example of health authorities trying to police people’s behavior inside their homes over coronavirus.

Some Californians are calling 911 if they hear their neighbors loudly coughing or sneezing, with paramedics being dispatched to homes in some cases.

“Coachella Valley police departments say they’ve started fielding 911 reports from concerned callers convinced a neighbor’s overly loud sneeze or hacking cough is proof the person has the virus,” reported the Desert Sun.

If health authorities are now moving towards patrolling behavior inside the confines of private property due to COVID-19 hysteria, how far away are mandatory vaccinations?

As we have previously highlighted, the media is continuing to peddle alarmist hysteria by hyping rising coronavirus cases, despite the fact that the death rate has been consistently falling for over two months across the country.

