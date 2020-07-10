When Big Pharma finally unveils its newfangled vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) as early as this fall, the endgame is to “depopulate the Earth.”

by Ethan Huff

This is according to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who recently declared that Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are basically eugenicists trying to get rid of all the “useless eaters.”

A controversial figure, Farrakhan urged African leaders during his annual Fourth of July address from his headquarters in Chicago to tell their black followers to avoid getting any vaccinations, or medications, for that matter, developed by the likes of Gates or Fauci.

“I say to my brothers and sisters in Africa, if they come up with a vaccine, be careful,” Farrakhan proclaimed from his pulpit. “Don’t let them vaccinate you with their history of treachery through vaccines, through medication. Do not take their medication.”

The 87-year-old religious activist quickly started to “trend” on Twitter following the speech, drawing blacks and whites alike who are skeptical of Big Government “medicine” to question whether getting vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is really a good idea.

Farrakhan has proposed forming a team of independent virologists and epidemiologists to take a closer look at whatever vaccines are eventually rushed to market.

This, he says, will help to determine whether or not they are truly safe and effective.

“They’re making money now, plotting to give seven billion, five-hundred million people a vaccination,” Farrakhan went on to state, referring to the globalist plot as presented on the infamous Georgia Guidestone to reduce the world’s population to just 500 million people.

“Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and Melinda – you want to depopulate the Earth,” he added.

“What the hell gave you that right? Who are you to sit down with your billions to talk about who can live, and who should die?”

Echoing what many “truthers” have been saying for years now, Farrakhan went on to curse these globalist monsters, declaring publicly that their “work is coming to an end quickly, because you have sentenced billions to death.”

“But God is now sentencing you to the death that you are sentencing to others,” Farrakhan went on to say.

“Conservative” Daily Caller chides Farrakhan, likens him to “anti-vaxxers” making “unfounded allegations”

As to be expected, some in the so-called “conservative” media have responded with antagonism towards Farrakhan, who in the past has been accused of “anti-Semitism” for calling out Jewish special interests that he says get a free pass when it comes to steering political narratives.

Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Caller is also upset that Farrakhan dared to question the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, as well as level “unfounded allegations about Fauci’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Daily Caller would appear to support Fauci’s agenda, based on these remarks, as well as oppose the “popular conspiracy theory … that Fauci is prolonging the duration of the coronavirus pandemic by proposing a series of economic lockdowns and social distancing policies until a vaccine is developed.”

This type of globalist rhetoric is nothing new for The Daily Caller, which back in early 2019 got into bed with the vaccine industry by blaming “anti-vaxxers” for the alleged measles outbreaks that were being reported around that time.

Interestingly, The Daily Caller appears to have removed its comment section, at least on this particular article about Farrakhan, which prevents readers from chiming in on what they think about his statements.

Perhaps this news outlet recognizes that its positions on the pandemic, mass vaccination, and “anti-Semitism” are not all that popular after all?