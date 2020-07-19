Dr. Rand Paul: ‘We Won’t Be Vaccinated Against Our Will’

Rand Paul is not going to let government officials stick a needle in his arm.

Speaking with Robby Starbuck this afternoon, the Kentucky senator said health officials have no right to force a hypothetical coronavirus vaccination on the public.

Paul, who said he is not explicitly anti-vaccination, recounted how George Washington required all of his family and staff to get vaccinated for the smallpox vaccine but that the decision on whether to get vaccinated or not for the coronavirus should be left to individuals, not the government.

“I’m kind of pro-vaccine but I’m also pro-freedom and basically the higher risk people will make a choice and a lot of them will get it and then we’ll study that over 6 months, a year, 2 years. But the other thing is, look, there’s millions of us like me who are immune.

“Are they going to hold me down and stick a needle in my arm? They probably will because these people believe in the idea that they are so right, that their cause is so righteous that they can inflict it on others.”

