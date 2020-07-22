Dr. Fauci Says ‘Individual Institutions’ May Make The Coronavirus Vaccine Mandatory

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently explained that the US “could see individual institutions mandating a vaccine.” As of now, it seems quite clear that this vaccine will not be mandatory, but what seems to be the case is that health authorities may make it mandatory to travel, and individual institutions that employ people, for example, may make it mandatory as well. Who really knows at this point.

We do seem to be trending in that direction though, perhaps we won’t be if a majority of people simply don’t accept it?

Why do we always comply with that which does not resonate? Why do we give away our consciousness and allow our perception to be molded by a small group of powerful people?

One thing is for certain, wherever a vaccine mandate pops up there will be a tremendous amount of controversy.

Fauci told CNN last month that vaccine education efforts in the US is “not going to be easy” and went on to say that “there is a general anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling among some people in this country – an alarmingly large percentage of people, relatively speaking.” He went on to say that “we have a lot of work to do” with regards to educating people “on the truth about vaccines.”

This type of “education” seems to be the censoring of any information, no matter how credible, that paints vaccines in a questionable light. It also seems to be complemented by a massive campaign of ridicule, as Fauci did above.

How can a number of scientists and doctors who support informed consent and question vaccine safety “uneducated?”

Perhaps skepticism about vaccines is growing because people are becoming educated? Is this why we now have a digital authoritarian Orwellian fact-checker patrolling the internet? Should people not be able to examine information and evidence from other experts and decide for themselves what is instead of having a “fact-checker” it for them?

Why This Matters

When Bill Gates said that the world won’t go back to completely normal until we get a vaccine, his Instagram feed was littered with comments from people who oppose vaccines. This is the result of vaccine hesitancy, something that continues to grow among people, physicians and scientists. This point was recently emphasized at the World Health Organization’s summit on vaccine safety.

Multiple studies suggest that this hesitancy is a result of not only faulty products that have caused injury, but also a lack of trust in pharmaceutical companies.

Furthermore, multiple studies call into question vaccine safety, and the need for more appropriate safety testing. Take aluminum, for example, it’s been added to vaccines for more than 100 years simply because it’s been presumed safe.

Studies have not been conducted to actually prove that it’s safe. There are still many unanswered questions with regards to where these metals end up in our body after they are injected.

Studies are already showing that injected aluminum doesn’t exit the body like the aluminum we take in from food, for example, and that the substance may end up in distant organs and eventually lodged within the brain. (source), (source), (source), (source)

According to a MedAlerts search of the FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database, as of 2/5/19, the cumulative raw count of adverse events from measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines alone was: 93,929 adverse events, 1,810 disabilities, 6,902 hospitalizations, and 463 deaths.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act has paid out approximately $4 billion to compensate families of vaccine-injured children. As astronomical as the monetary awards are, they’re even more alarming considering HHS claims that only an estimated 1% of vaccine injuries are even reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

This act has already paid 4 billion dollars to families of vaccine injured children has now been paid to families of vaccine injured makes it quite clear that vaccines are not a one size fits all product, and injuries could be happening at a far greater rate than what we have been told, as emphasized above.

These concerns aren’t even the tip of the ice-berg, and it’s a shame that, in today’s day in age, concerns raised about vaccines in a credible, scientific way are often ridiculed rather than countered in a peaceful manner. This is usually the result of mainstream media also ridiculing the idea of questioning vaccine safety.

Why are the points made by vaccine safety advocates never addressed? Why are they simply met with ridicule?

One of the biggest problems we have to day with regards to science is the politicization of it. And one of the biggest problems we have with regards to health is the amount of fraud that plagues the industry. Our federal health regulatory agencies have been completely corrupted, and there are countless amounts of examples that prove this, like the Spider Papers, among many others.

Some people have accused Fauci of this, with his connections to bill gates, the Pharmaceutical company Moderna who seems to be winning the race for the vaccine, and his position as the Director. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.