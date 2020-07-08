Coronavirus Contact Tracing Group Tied to Pro-abortion Globalists

by Ethan Huff

The next “phase” of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic involves the imposition of so-called “contact tracers” on individuals believed to have been exposed to the bogeyman contagion, supposedly to limit its further spread.

But an in-depth exposé by Operation Rescue blows the lid on the true pro-abortion, globalist agenda behind the contact tracing façade, which has nothing to do with protecting public health.

With efforts seemingly shifting away from testing and towards contact tracing, many are wondering: How is this even legal?

After all, contact tracing involves illegally prying into people’s personal lives with the threat of punishment for non-compliance, all to save the world from some virus, we are told.

Well, the contact tracing rabbit hole goes even deeper than just steamrolling the Constitution.

According to the findings of the Operation Rescue investigation, many of the usual deep state suspects, including Bill Gates, the Clintons, and George Soros, are behind this evil plot to track everyone like cattle and depopulate the planet to “sustainable” levels.

“Partners in Health” (PIH), one of the first organizations to offer statewide contact tracing programs, is heavily mired in corruption.

It has direct ties to the Clinton Foundation, for instance, including in Haiti and other third world countries where children are being sex-trafficked for profit.

PIH’s co-founder is also a close friend of Bill Clinton, while one of its board members is daughter Chelsea Clinton.

“This organization does work around the globe, particularly in Rwanda and Haiti,” writes Operation Rescue‘s Cheryl Sullenger, noting that co-founder Paul Farmer and the organization as a whole “openly espouse a Marxist, globalist world view.”

A contact tracing whistleblower has also come forward to warn about the threat of this seemingly innocuous effort to keep people “safe” from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), explaining that eventually it is going to evolve into door-to-door forced vaccinations and FEMA kidnappings of all resisters – listen below to The Health Ranger Report to learn more:

Plandemic now being used as excuse to kidnap children from “infected” parents

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine hired PIH to contact trace in his state with the help of former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, who reportedly resigned from her position back in early June.

DeWine, it turns out, has “extensive ties” to Haiti, and apparently took Acton there back in early 2019 before she was appointed to her government position.

These people are also friends with the Clintons, having worked with them through various organizations to “increase the number of physicians, nurses, and midwives in Rwanda” – many more details are outlined in Sullenger’s investigative report, which you can read at this link.

Suffice it to say that there is a massive revolving door situation happening where major deep state players who have long been involved in establishing questionable “humanitarian” efforts overseas are now trying to do the same thing here on American soil under the guise of “contact tracing” against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Not only that, but contact tracing groups like PIH are vocal supporters of abortion “rights,” with PIH specifically having issued a statement opposing President Donald Trump’s reinstatement of the pro-life Mexico Policy, as well as one denouncing his defunding of the pro-abortion World Health Organization (WHO).

“Partners in Health is funded by a who’s who list of global depopulation advocates, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, George Soros’ Open Society, and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation – all big supporters of Planned Parenthood,” Sullenger explains, emphasizing the fact that PIH has a “leftist, anti-life agenda.”

“Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, Bank of America, and the World Bank are named in the long list of globalist financial partners listed on PIH’s web site,” she further explains.

Big Pharma is also deeply tied to PIH, which is hardly a surprise. One of its funders if Pfizer, the same company that manufactures Depo-Provera, an injectable contraceptive drug that inhibits pregnancy.

PIH has also been working with various leftist interests to keep abortion an “essential” service during the pandemic, insisting that unborn baby murder is a critical form of “health care” for women.

“It became obvious to me that the most important thing in America during the height of the pandemic was not to slow the spread of the China Virus, but to keep abortion facilities open and killing as many babies as possible,” says Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue.

“The restrictive orders that put people out of work and shut down legitimate businesses were not about a virus, but were about control and advancing a political agenda that was provably pro-abortion, globalist, and Marxist in nature.”

Beyond this, PIH – and presumably other contact tracing organizations – is anti-American in that its “services” are being used to take children away from their parents based on accusations of COVID-19 risk.

If a single mothers tests “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and has nobody to stay home with her children while she is at work, then states that enlisted PIH to perform contact tracing can potentially take those children into government custody.

“Contract tracers are supposed to connect individuals with social services, so if a single person with children must isolate or quarantine, and they have no one to care for their children, social services may remove the children from the home,” Sullenger warns.

Be sure to read her full analysis at this link.