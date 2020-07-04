Cnn Refers To Washington And Jefferson As Just ‘two Slave Owners’ While Covering Mt. Rushmore Event
MSMNews

CNN Refers to Washington and Jefferson as Just ‘Two Slave Owners’ While Covering Mt. Rushmore Event

The resentment for America at CNN was on full display during Independence Day weekend, particularly as a CNN pundit referred to the Founding Fathers as just a couple of slave owners.

During the network’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s speech at Mt. Rushmore, Leyla Santiago said that:

“President Trump will be at Mount Rushmore, where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.”

Cnn Refers To Washington And Jefferson As Just ‘two Slave Owners’ While Covering Mt. Rushmore Event

The remarkably anti-American commentary lit social media ablaze, with patriots absolutely shredding the network for their hostility towards our nation.

“CNN has reduced the Founding Fathers of America, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson to just ‘two slave owners,’” JT Lewis, whose brother was killed during the school shooting in Sandy Hook, tweeted. “CNN hates America.”

The segment was wildly different than how they covered Bernie Sanders appearing at Mt. Rushmore in 2016.

Source: Thegatewaypundit.com

Huge COVID Case-counting Deception at the CDC Previous post

Related Articles

Alvin Willy Crawford
Forbidden HistoryNews

Montana Man Has the Oldest North American DNA Ever Tested, Dating Back 17,000 Years

Ghislaine Maxwell
NewsSatanist Pedophiles

Elite Pedophile Network to be Exposed After Arrest of Maxwell or Will She be ‘Suicided’?

Victim’s Attorney Ghislaine Maxwell Could Reveal ‘bigger Names’ Involved In Epstein Pedo Network As Part Of Plea Deal
NewsSatanist Pedophiles

Victim’s Attorney: Ghislaine Maxwell Could Reveal ‘Bigger Names’ Involved in Epstein Pedo Network as Part of Plea Deal

Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested In New Hampshire
News

Breaking News: Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested In New Hampshire