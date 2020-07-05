Californians Revolt After Democrats Cancel 4th of July Festivities – Light Up the Sky with Thousands of ‘Illegal’ Fireworks

Democrat tyrant Gavin Newsom and other officials shut down 4th of July festivities in California due to a ‘surge in Coronavirus cases.’

Newsom closed down beaches, bars, restaurants and museums, but his winery, Plumpjack Winery in Napa Valley is still open for business.

Californians revolted and celebrated anyway by lighting up the sky with thousands of illegal fireworks.

Aerial footage over Los Angeles was a sight to see.

There were fireworks being launched in every direction!

WATCH:

COMMUNIST CALIFORNIA: “No 4th of July. Celebrating America is now illegal. CALIFORNIANS: “🖕🏼🇺🇸” pic.twitter.com/7taEfRCGjH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 5, 2020

Californians gave a collective middle finger to Newsom and other anti-American tyrants.

WATCH:

Sky5 got a look at fireworks lighting up the skies for Fourth of July pic.twitter.com/nkFNUh4N8O — KTLA (@KTLA) July 5, 2020

Fireworks were launched in Orange County as well.

WATCH:

The civilians Orange County are putting in a more impressive firework display than the cities usually do. pic.twitter.com/4e8WB9iBYj — Grant Broggi (@GrantSSC) July 5, 2020

4th of July is NOT cancelled in Orange County. Happy Independence Day and God bless America! #4thofJuly2020 #GodBlessAmerica #HappyIndependenceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/VbFvc2MvoN — Nina (@nin_kiwigirl) July 5, 2020

Residents in San Diego County also launched their own fireworks after July 4 celebrations were cancelled.

Source: Thegatewaypundit.com