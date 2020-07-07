Bill Gates: ‘Certificates For The Vaccinated Will Be Created To Help Facilitate Global Travel’

According to Bill Gates,

“Eventually what we’ll have to have is certificates of who’s a recovered person, who’s a vaccinated person […] Because you don’t want people moving around the world where you’ll have some countries that won’t have it under control, sadly.

“You don’t want to completely block off the ability for people to go there and come back and move around. So eventually there will be this digital immunity proof that will help facilitate the global reopening up.” (source)

He expressed his predictions, or perhaps what he plans to do with all of the power he’s amassed, in an interview that took place a couple of months ago.

In the interview he also suggested that people should have some sort of digital identification that shows their vaccination status, and that people without this type of “proof” wouldn’t be able to travel.

Whether these intentions are for the coronavirus vaccine or perhaps some other medication down the road, this pandemic is a great example of how close we can come and are coming to mandating ‘medicine.’

It’s no secret that vaccine hesitancy is at all all time high right now, there is a growing hesitancy among scientists and physicians as well, which is why some of them are coming together to support informed consent in a world that continues to grow full of vaccine mandates.

This was a sentiment recently expressed at the World Health Organization’s vaccine safety summit. You can read more about that here and access a link to the full conference if interested.

Vaccine hesitancy will no doubt result in a large portion of many populations that do not receive the vaccine.

To me, it’s quite clear that they will not and cannot fully mandate the vaccine, but when it comes to travel and perhaps other public activities, they may do so if we continue to allow it.

Why This Is Important

It’s important to recognize and acknowledge what happens when we give our power away to government health authorities.

Decisions are made for us that are not always agreeable to quite a large minority, and in some cases sometimes it seems like a majority.

When it comes to vaccines, despite the fact that there are many injuries and many safety concerns, many of them are required for children to go to school.

It’s not about “pro-vax” or “anti-vax.” It’s simply about looking at the science and acknowledging the fact that vaccines are not a one size fits all product.

For example, according to a MedAlerts search of the FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database, as of 2/5/19, the cumulative raw count of adverse events from measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines alone was: 93,929 adverse events, 1,810 disabilities, 6,902 hospitalizations, and 463 deaths.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act has paid out approximately $4 billion to compensate families of vaccine-injured children.

As astronomical as the monetary awards are, they’re even more alarming considering HHS claims that only an estimated 1% of vaccine injuries are even reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

That’s just one of many examples.

Why don’t our federal health regulatory agencies acknowledge the concerns more people are having about vaccines instead of simply using ridicule and character assassination?

Why is there a campaign to paint those who question vaccine safety as conspiracy theorists? How can thousands of doctors and scientists be considered conspiracy theorists?

For example, The Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC), a group of doctors and scientists from around the world who have come together to support informed consent when it comes to mandatory vaccine measures put out some excellent downloadable PDF’s with regards to the MMR vaccine.

One of them deals with “what parents need to know about the measles vaccine” and another one presents the information that has them questioning if the MMR vaccine is safer than the measles.

They point out that the chances of dying from measles and make many comparisons to the vaccine. You can can read more about that here.

Are these doctors and scientists “conspiracy theorists?”

The Takeaway

There will be a in the next generation or so a pharmacological method of making people love their servitude and producing dictatorship without tears, so to speak, producing a kind of painless concentration camp for entire societies so that people will in fact have their liberties taken away from them but will rather enjoy it. – Aldous Huxley

Not only is the comment above coming true, many of us seem to enjoy it because our consciousness is manipulated to the point where we feel it’s necessary.

With vaccines, and now masks, many people feel that one has a responsibility to follow because we are made to believe that it protects other people. The idea that an unvaccinated child is a danger to a vaccinated child is also very flawed.

Sure, if we had vaccines that were 100 percent safe and 100 percent effective we could achieve herd immunity, but vaccines have been around for decades and we have not yet achieved herd immunity. You cannot achieve herd immunity with live viral vaccines.

At the end of the day, people are made to feel like they are uninformed for questioning the status quo. Is this the type of world we want to live in?

One that seems to be guarded by the ‘ministry of truth’ or, in this case, a digital authoritarian Orwellian ‘fact-checker’ that’s patrolling the internet silencing some of the world’s foremost experts on this topic?

One where a view that opposes our government regulatory agencies, one that is backed by evidence, is punished and ridiculed?

What’s really going on here, and why, as a collective, do we accept it?

If billions of us can come together and agree to a lockdown, or at least comply to it, then why can’t we come together for all of the other important issues that desperately need our attention? Why do we only do what we are told to do by our governments?

Why do we continue to give our power away and and over our trust to entities that seem to be lacking morality and ethics? Why do we constantly rely on these entities to take care of our problems for us and make decisions for us?

Today, it’s not about executing the will of the people, it’s about controlling the will of the people and convincing them your actions are justified.

This is what Bill Gates, among other very powerful people, seem to be doing right now.

