Bill Gates, billionaire philanthropist, and Anthony Fauci, the White House’s go-to for shaping the public’s response to coronavirus, have been given some mighty powers in recent weeks — specifically, the powers of influence that have led to the shuttering of businesses; shutting up of citizens in their homes; shutting down of schools around the nation; stalling of the national economy; and of late, shaping of messaging that’s led to thousands of Americans wearing stupid face masks everywhere they go.

Who elected these guys so they could sink so many of America’s freedoms?

That’s right: nobody.

But because Gates is a philanthropist who’s giving millions and maybe billions to help develop a coronavirus vaccine, and because Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIAID, and thereby, by default, by medical professional and government service default, afforded philanthropist-like status — the media give free passes to them both.

Gates is always “Mr. Gates, yes sir, Mr. Gates.” America the grateful?

Vox sums it perfectly: “Offering sober, apolitical analysis, Gates has been on a ceaseless media tour, preaching a stay-the-course message when it comes to social distancing and full steam ahead when it comes to coronavirus treatment and vaccine development.” It’s lapdog treatment for him.

Fauci, not to be outdone, gets coverage like this, from USA Today, “Anthony Fauci is a coronavirus hero in a time of great public need.”

