Bill Gates And Anthony Fauci
Uncategorized

Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci: Unelected Destroyers of Freedom

Bill Gates, billionaire philanthropist, and Anthony Fauci, the White House’s go-to for shaping the public’s response to coronavirus, have been given some mighty powers in recent weeks — specifically, the powers of influence that have led to the shuttering of businesses; shutting up of citizens in their homes; shutting down of schools around the nation; stalling of the national economy; and of late, shaping of messaging that’s led to thousands of Americans wearing stupid face masks everywhere they go.

Who elected these guys so they could sink so many of America’s freedoms?

That’s right: nobody.

Bill Gates And Anthony Fauci

But because Gates is a philanthropist who’s giving millions and maybe billions to help develop a coronavirus vaccine, and because Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIAID, and thereby, by default, by medical professional and government service default, afforded philanthropist-like status — the media give free passes to them both.

Gates is always “Mr. Gates, yes sir, Mr. Gates.” America the grateful?

Vox sums it perfectly: “Offering sober, apolitical analysis, Gates has been on a ceaseless media tour, preaching a stay-the-course message when it comes to social distancing and full steam ahead when it comes to coronavirus treatment and vaccine development.” It’s lapdog treatment for him.

Fauci, not to be outdone, gets coverage like this, from USA Today, “Anthony Fauci is a coronavirus hero in a time of great public need.”

Source: WashingtonTimes.com

This Guy Just Dropped An Absolute Truth Bomb on Live TV About Bill Gates and His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Previous post

Related Articles

Image Of Washington At Valley Forge
Uncategorized

America’s Revolutionary Founders Would Be Anti-Government Extremists Today

Ex Big Pharma Sales Rep 'we Are Trained To Misinform'
Uncategorized

Ex-Big Pharma Sales Rep: ‘We Are Trained To Misinform’

Lenin Statue Erected In Germany As Founding Fathers Statues Toppled In West
Uncategorized

Lenin Statue Erected in Germany as Founding Fathers Statues Toppled in West

Global Facial Recognition Surveillance Program
Uncategorized

‘The Stadium & Event Safety Strategic Alliance’ Will Create A Global Covert Facial Recognition Surveillance Program