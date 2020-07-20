African Resistance Against Bill Gates and Vaccination is Building

by Brian Shilhavy

VoiceTV Nigeria released a video this week warning Africans about Bill Gates’ vaccine plans for the continent, while also exposing the agenda of the Rockefeller Foundation.

The video has already been viewed over 350,000 thousand times in the past few days.

The video has an image of Ghana President Akufo-Addo, but the audio is someone else’s voice addressing “Dear fellow Ghanaians.” Some believe it is a Pastor or religious leader.

This has drawn some criticism, as President Akufo-Addo publicly continues to endorse efforts to combat the COVID Plandemic.

But should this surprise anyone after the President of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, was found dead shortly after he called COVID a “hoax” and kicked the World Health Organization out of his country?

Every time Health Impact News publishes news about Africa that includes information about Bill Gates, we always see a spike in readership from some African nations, as English is the one common language that is spoken in most countries on the continent, especially among the educated.

So we offer this as a service to the wonderful people in Africa, and if for some reason the video disappears from YouTube, we will make it available on another platform.